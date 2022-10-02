^

Bulldogs shake off pesky Warriors

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 2, 2022 | 4:14pm
John Lloyd Clemente
MANILA, Philippines — The NU Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth salvo against a determined UE Red Warriors squad to open their UAAP Season 85 campaign, 77-70, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

NU fended off an upset-seeking UE side that clawed back from a double-digit deficit to claim the lead, 52-51, late in the third salvo.

But John Lloyd Clemente hit a long two to end the quarter and shifted the lead back to the Bulldogs entering the final frame.

NU then uncorked a 14-3 start to the fourth to create some space, 67-55, off of a Patrick Yu bucket with 4:06 ticks left in the game.

That seemed to be enough breathing room for the Bulldogs to deny the Warriors' efforts.

Jake Figueroa converted on the mid-range jumper for the dagger, 72-60, with 1:34 remaining.

Clemente led the Bulldogs in scoring with 15 points while Yu and Figueroa finished with 13 markers for the Bulldogs. Mike Malonzo added 10 points.

Kyle Paranada paced the Warriors in the losing effort with 17 points.

NU plays Ateneo next while UE clashes with FEU on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

