New-look Lady Bulldogs take inspiration from alumni to keep historic win streak alive

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 2, 2022 | 12:25pm
The NU Lady Bulldogs
MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs hit the ground running to begin their bid for their seventh straight crown in the UAAP women's basketball tournament with a record-breaking 84-point win over the UE Lady Warriors at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

More notably, the Lady Bulldogs inched closer to their 100th straight victory as their win streak extended to 97 games dating back to October 2013.

Despite the building pressure of keeping their winning culture alive, Lady Bulldogs Camille Clarin and Angel Surada choose not to look at the records and instead look to what the players before them had started.

"The thing is, a lot of us have only been 16-0, a chunk of us are 16-0, others are 32-0 so we don't take it as though we're part of the entire streak. It's our responsibility to continue it for those who built it for us." Clarin said after their 131-47 demolition of UE.

"So, I guess, just focusing on one game at a time, that's what keeps us focused. Because, even before, even last year, the years before, we never focused on the number, you focus on the game at hand and the opponent at hand, and I think we've always been lucky enough to have that focus on each game and the results will show," she added.

Surada also welcomed the added motivation of knowing that people expect them to win.

"Nakaka-pressure pero lagi pong sinasabi sa amin ng mga coaches and managers na mas okay na may pressure... Kasi life without pressure is boring." Surada said.

New head coach Aris Dimaunahan also shunned looking at chasing records, after their 131 points turned out to be the biggest scoring output in a women's UAAP basketball game since stats began to computerized in 2003.

"Actually, sabi ko nga kanina, we're not aware of the scores, we're not looking at the scores. We're looking at playing this game the right way kung dapat mong ipasa, ipasa mo, kung dapat mong itira, itira mo." said Dimaunahan.

"Wala kaming idea about the score, the history. We just played this game." he added.

NU guns for win No. 98 next on Wednesday when they face the Ateneo Blue Eagles at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

