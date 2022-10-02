Monteverde upbeat that ex-ward Quiambao will bounce back from quiet DLSU debut

MANILA, Philippines — UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde expressed his belief in DLSU rookie Kevin Quiambao after a sub-par showing at his UAAP seniors debut as the Green Archers lost to the Fighting Maroons, 69-72, to open their UAAP Season 85 campaign on Saturday.

Having coached Quiambao during his juniors days in NU-Nazareth School, Monteverde knew that the promising rookie's five points on 2-of-13 shooting is far from what he can actually do for the Taft squad.

"Ba-bounce back yun, definitely," Monteverde said, also citing that Quiambao scored all his five points late in the fourth salvo as DLSU were trying to stage a comeback against Monteverde's UP.

"He would really think about ano [yung] mga lapses na nangyari. Yun yung pagkakakilala ko sa kanya. I'm sure mag-iimprove pa siya." he added.

The UAAP juniors champion is one of the most anticipated rookies in the current season. Quiambao also has PBA D-League and Gilas Pilipinas experience under his belt.

But Quiambao failed to live up to the billing, at least against UP, and after the game, the 21-year-old admitted feeling some first game jitters.

"For me, noong warm-up pa lang, sobrang excited kasi talaga akong maglaro. And 'yung feeling na makabalik ulit, so parang sa eroplano ba, may jet lag pa sa high school season namin." Quiambao said.

"So ayun nga, sa sobrang excited ko, talagang hindi ko nagawa 'yung system na pinapalaro ni coach. Nag-ano ako, nagkaroon ako ng mga mental lapses noong game." he added.

Now with his first game in the seniors division out of the way, Quiambao simply wants to charge it to experience and take the learnings into the next game.

"Para sa akin, kailangan ko lang maging kalmado in the game. Kasi, tuwing nakukuha ko 'yung bola kanina, na-excite talaga ako. So sobrang dami kong lapses. Dadalhin ko 'yung lapses na 'yun, 'yung natutunan ko for the next [game]." he said.

"Fi-figure out ko lang, papanoorin ko 'yung film, kung ano mga nagawa ko. 'Yun lang, bawi kami next game." he added.

DLSU faces the UST Growling Tigers next on Wednesday, October 5, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.