Parks, Heading win as many Pinoys pick up in B. League openers

MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks Jr. and Jordan Heading came out with efficient games to contribute to their teams' victory against separate opponents in Japan B. League action on Saturday.

Parks, for his part, helped the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins to another victory over the Mikawa Seahorses, 84-74 for a 2-0 start to the year. He finished with 12 points, one rebound, and an assist.

Heading, meanwhile, in his first official game in Japan had 14 points in 24 minutes of action in the Nagasaki Velca's 88-77 win over the Kumamoto Volters in B2.

Elsewhere, Jay Washington's Ryukyu Golden Kings scored an 81-52 win over reigning champions Utsonomiya Brex in a rematch of last season's final in the first division.

But the good fortunes ended there for Filipinos in the Land of the Rising Sun to begin the weekend as many absorbed losses against their respective opponents.

Dwight Ramos, in his debut for Levanga Hokkaido, could not tow his team to victory as they absorbed a 90-95 loss against the Akita Northern Happinets.

He finished with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Kiefer Ravena, for his part, tallied 12 points, eight assists, one rebound and a steal in an 80-88 loss by the Shiga Lakes against the Gunma Crane Thunders.

His younger brother Thirdy also struggled for the San-En NeoPhoenix as he went scoreless in almost 20 minutes of action in a narrow 85-87 loss to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders.

Thirdy had five assists and a rebound in the loss.

In the other games, the debuting Matthew Wright had a sorry first outing for the Kyoto Hannaryz as he could not buy a bucket in 22 minutes of play.

Kyoto lost to the Sendai 89ers, 65-92. Wright had four assists, three rebounds, and a steal.

Other compatriots picked up Did Not Plays (DNPs) in their games like Balti Baltazar whose Hiroshima Dragonflies lost 89-96 to Yokohama B-Corsairs.

Back in B2, Kobe Paras also didn't play in Altiri Chiba's 85-83 escape over the Aomori Wat's.

Roosevelt Adams was also absent in the Kagawa Five Arrows' 72-98 loss to the Ehime Orange Vikings.

Greg Salughter was the other player who picked up a DNP as he sat out Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka's 72-78 loss to the Bambitious Nara.