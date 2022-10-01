^

Sports

Quiban, Tabuena waver in Mercuries Taiwan

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 1, 2022 | 5:46pm
Quiban, Tabuena waver in Mercuries Taiwan
Justin Quiban
PGA Tour

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Quiban scrambled for a second straight 73 Saturday to slip to joint 32nd while Miguel Tabuena tumbled from a share of eighth to tied 42nd on a horrible 80 in the third round of the Mercuries Taiwan Masters heading to a two-man duel at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club.

Tabuena’s game went on a downswing after a birdie on the first hole as he stumbled with three double bogeys and four bogeys against one more birdie for that eight-over card, his worst round in a long while.

With a 219 total, the ICTSI-backed Tabuena fell way down at 42nd, now 14 strokes behind local ace Chan Shih-chang and Rashid Khan, who pooled identical 205s after 69 and 73, respectively.

Quiban, who tied for 14th in last week’s Yeangder TPC, also struggled with a three-birdie against a double-bogey and two-bogey round at the challenging par-72 layout, his 217 aggregate dropping him to 32nd and virtually out of the race even for another Top 15 finish.

But the title chase turned to be a toss-up between Chan and Khan as the former hit five birdies against two bogeys to catch the latter at the helm as the Indian wilted under pressure and fumbled with a 73 after seizing a four-shot lead halfway through with a solid 65 Friday.

He parred the first six holes but as the pressure mounted, Khan cracked and made bogeys on Nos. 7, 10 and 14 although his birdies on Nos. 13 and 15 put him back in the title hunt.

Over in Japan, Juvic Pagunsan also floundered with a three-over 74 and stayed out of the title race with a 213 for a share of 32nd in the third round of the Vantelin Tokai Classic still controlled by Yuto Katsuragawa in Aichi Prefecture Saturday.

Pagunsan, who moved to joint 19th with a 69 Friday, birdied the first hole but yielded three strokes on the par-5 No. 2 and made four bogeys in the next seven for a frontside 41.

He did recover with four birdies in the first six holes at the back but holed out with a bogey for a 33 at the par-71 Miyoshi Country Club layout.

Katsuragawa moved in the threshold of a second victory this year despite slowing down with a 67 after a 63 in the second round, his 198 total putting him four strokes clear of Riki Kawamoto, who took the challenger’s role at 202 after a 66.

The 23-year-old Katsuragawa, a former Manila Southwoods stalwart, scored a breakthrough on the Japan Golf Tour in the ISPS Handa in Ibaraki last April. He also dished out three top three finishes, including a third place effort in the Panasonic Open in Hyogo last week.

He finished solo second in the Token Home Mate Cup at Mie Prefecture last March and tied for second in the Asia Pacific Open Championship, also in Ibaraki last May.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Filipino culture is unreal': Mayweather raves over Philippines in latest visit
play

'Filipino culture is unreal': Mayweather raves over Philippines in latest visit

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Expected to head to Boracay for the weekend, Mayweather gushed over the Philippines in what he believes will be a regular...
Sports
fbtw
PFL: Azkals Dev't Team looks for revenge against Kaya

PFL: Azkals Dev't Team looks for revenge against Kaya

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
Kaya stunned the ADT in the league opener via a late goal by substitute Eric Giganto to open the current PFL season.
Sports
fbtw
Japan wrestling legend Antonio Inoki dies at 79

Japan wrestling legend Antonio Inoki dies at 79

6 hours ago
The Yokohama native — born Kanji Inoki — also starred in American wrestling promotions, as well as serving two...
Sports
fbtw
Vintage Jackson bows out as Australia take basketball Women's World Cup bronze

Vintage Jackson bows out as Australia take basketball Women's World Cup bronze

6 hours ago
The 2006 champions, who narrowly lost to China in the semi-finals, took a 51-43 lead into half-time on the back 11 points...
Sports
fbtw
Torrecampo steals show in PPS Puerto Princesa

Torrecampo steals show in PPS Puerto Princesa

8 hours ago
Torrecampo rode on the momentum of her 6-0, 6-3 romp over Ronielle Oliveros in the semis then clipped Dagoon, who upended...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Maroons frustrate Archers anew to open UAAP title retention bid

Maroons frustrate Archers anew to open UAAP title retention bid

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After trailing by as much as 10 points, the Maroons clawed right back into it in the fourth salvo.
Sports
fbtw
Caba&ntilde;ero stars as Tigers hunt down Falcons in UAAP opener

Cabañero stars as Tigers hunt down Falcons in UAAP opener

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Nic Cabañero tallied a new career-high in scoring to lead the UST Growling Tigers to a 69-60 victory to open the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Gialon, Van der Valk target 2nd win at Riviera

Gialon, Van der Valk target 2nd win at Riviera

4 hours ago
With two of the winners of the first four legs of this year’s Philippine Golf Tour out due to various reasons, Zanieboy...
Sports
fbtw
AIA 7s: Manhur Fatima, Sino FC try to keep pace

AIA 7s: Manhur Fatima, Sino FC try to keep pace

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Although tied with the same win-loss record at 5-0, Manhur Fatima enjoys a slight advantage due to superior goal difference,...
Sports
fbtw
Saso advances in Texas with 70 but Pagdanganan falls

Saso advances in Texas with 70 but Pagdanganan falls

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Saso mixed three birdies against two bogeys at the daunting par-71 Old American Golf Club course as she continued to grapple...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with