Yulo's coach sees three-gold haul in Paris Olympics

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 30, 2022 | 3:22pm
Yulo's coach sees three-gold haul in Paris Olympics
Carlos Edriel Yulo does a difficult routine on the parallel bars of the all-around qualifiers in the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Monday at the Hans Martin Schleyer Halle in Stuttgart, Germany.
Photo courtesy of Janet Tenorio

MANILA, Philippines – If world champion gymnast Caloy Yulo’s Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya is to be believed, the pocket-sized Filipino dynamo from Leveriza, Manila could win three gold medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I think coach Mune (Kugimiya) wants him (Yulo) to win three golds in Paris,” said Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion during Friday’s start of the Legends Performance Camp at the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation Gymnastics National Training Center in Intramuros, Manila.

Carrion said the three events where Yulo is hoping to strike gold at are floor exercise, vault and individual all-around.

The Hanoi Southeast Asian Games quintuple gold winner, of course, have proven he’s capable of achieving such feats after emerging world champion in floor in Stuttgart, Germany three years ago and in vault in Kitakyushu, Japan last year.

This year, Yulo will have a chance to add to his growing collection as he is scheduled to plunge into battle in the World Championship slated Oct. 29 to Nov. 6 in Liverpool, England.

And based on his recent performance in the Japan All-Seniors where he blew away the field in the floor exercise, it looked like Yulo is in another golden rampage.

“I want him to win the floor. If he performs the floor the way he performed in the All-Japan seniors, he’s going to win, even in the Olympics,” said Carrion. “He’s doing very good right now that nobody comes close.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing Legends Performance have drawn almost a hundred participants with world class coaches Cliff Parks, Mary Wright, Kerry Hurton, Terin Humphrey and Bob Peterson facilitating affair.

“We hope to produce another Caloy Yulo from this group,” said Carrion.

