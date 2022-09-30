^

Sports

Pagdanganan on the brink anew, fumbles with 75 in Ascendant LPGA golf tourney

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 30, 2022 | 1:10pm
Pagdanganan on the brink anew, fumbles with 75 in Ascendant LPGA golf tourney
Bianca Pagdanganan

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan went on another faulty start to an LPGA Tour campaign, limping with a birdie-less four-over 75 in tough conditions and finding herself on the edge of elimination in the Ascendant LPGA benefitting Volunteers of America led by Chinese Xiyu Lin in The Colony, Texas Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Brimming with confidence following a joint 19th finish on a solid 63 finish in the Portland Classic in Oregon two weeks ago, Pagdanganan instead struggled in the afternoon wave in cold, windy play at the par-71 Old American Golf Club course, yielding four strokes without gaining any to fall to joint 91st in a starting field of 131.

She actually hung tough after nine holes despite an early mishap on the par-5 second hole as she parred the next seven but lost her rhythm and touch at the back, bogeying Nos. 12, 14 and 18 for a 36-39 round that left her two strokes below the projected cutoff line.

Still, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker is confident of bouncing back strong the way she did in Portland where she opened with a 73 but made it to the weekend play with a 71. She fired another one-under card then closed out with that stirring eagle-spiked 63 to salvage a Top 20 finish, her best in a season marred by eight missed cuts in 15 tournaments.

But she missed six fairways despite a subdued 258-yard driving norm, went out of regulation nine times and struggled on the firm surface with 31 putts. She also rescued just one par out of three bunker stints.

ICTSI teammate Yuka Saso, meanwhile, blew an impressive two-under card on back-to-back birdies from No. 13, stumbling with a double bogey on the par-3 No. 16 and dropping strokes on Nos. 2 and 7 for a 73 and a share of 60th, the projected cutoff score.

Like Pagdanganan, Saso made two bogeys from the bunkers and failed to reach regulation in eight other occasions. One of the tour’s noted big hitters, the 2021 US Women’s Open champion settled for a 256-yard clip and stayed in the hunt with a 29-putt performance.

Lin, meanwhile, bucked shaky driving that saw her miss six fairways with 27 putts. She also missed just four greens to fashion out a 65 card, one shot ahead of in-form Atthaya Thitikul and American Lizette Salas, who matched 66s.

The Thai ace kept the momentum of her playoff win over Danielle Kang in last week’s NW Arkansas Championship, hitting four birdies in a fiery backside start and adding two more in the first eight holes at the front.

The 19-year-old rising star, however, missed joining Lin on top with a bogey on the ninth.

But another victory this week will catapult Thitikul to World No. 1 after moving to No. 3 after notching her second LPGA win in Arkansas.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

The five-year, sit-out rule

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
There is a five-year, sit-out rule with some flexibility on the timing that the PBA imposes on a drafted player who fails to come to terms with a team, a veteran who leaves the PBA after his contract expires and...
Sports
fbtw
Eala falls short of upset vs Polish foe in W60 Templeton

Eala falls short of upset vs Polish foe in W60 Templeton

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Despite taking the match opener with a 6-2 victory over the World No. 163 netter, Eala lost steam in what could've been the...
Sports
fbtw
Cebu Chooks, Manila Chooks raring to go in FIBA 3x3 Masters cagefest

Cebu Chooks, Manila Chooks raring to go in FIBA 3x3 Masters cagefest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
After making the quarterfinals in the Manila leg last summer, local 3x3 bets are determined to go all the way this time with...
Sports
fbtw

UAAP ready to roll

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
It’s all systems go for the UAAP men’s basketball 85th season which rolls out with a doubleheader at the MOA Arena tomorrow.
Sports
fbtw
Former URCC veteran Yan Xiaoyan takes the spotlight in UFC Fight Night

Former URCC veteran Yan Xiaoyan takes the spotlight in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
On media day for the Ultimate Fighting Championship Thursday, Chinese mixed martial arts fighter Yan Xiaoyan prefaced her...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ikeda seeks to tighten grip on Order of Merit lead at Riviera

Ikeda seeks to tighten grip on Order of Merit lead at Riviera

1 hour ago
Now in control of the Order of Merit race, Chihiro Ikeda tries to zero in on a second career overall individual crown on the...
Sports
fbtw
Arcilla returns to winning form, rules Puerto Princesa Open

Arcilla returns to winning form, rules Puerto Princesa Open

3 hours ago
Johnny Arcilla came away with a couple of breaks to shatter doubles partner Ronard Joven, 6-4, 6-4, in the finals and get...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena credits student-athlete life in UST for successful pro career

Obiena credits student-athlete life in UST for successful pro career

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
From the time he decided to leave the Tigers' den in Espana, Obiena has made a name for himself in the world of athletics....
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Caloocan shocks Batangas; Bacolod, San Juan win

MPBL: Caloocan shocks Batangas; Bacolod, San Juan win

3 hours ago
Caloocan Victory Liner caught Batangas City Embassy Chill napping in the fourth quarter and posted an 86-81 stunner in the...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals go for kill vs HD Spikers

Nationals go for kill vs HD Spikers

3 hours ago
National University-Sta. Elena knows full well the need to win again and avoid going through a stretch where its strength...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with