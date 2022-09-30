^

Sports

Arcilla returns to winning form, rules Puerto Princesa Open

Philstar.com
September 30, 2022 | 11:46am
Arcilla returns to winning form, rules Puerto Princesa Open
Johnny Arcilla (second from left) and Ronard Joven lift their trophies after finishing 1-2 in the Puerto Princesa Open Championship recently. With them are Roberto Ben Castro (left), PPS-PEPP director for Business Development and Corporate Services, and coach Ronald Kraut.

MANILA, Philippines – Johnny Arcilla came away with a couple of breaks to shatter doubles partner Ronard Joven, 6-4, 6-4, in the finals and get back on the winning track in the Puerto Princesa National Tennis Championships at the Karawatan PPS tennis courts in Palawan last Wednesday.

The Davis Cup veteran broke Joven early in the opening set to wrest a 2-1 lead then never gave the latter a chance to equalize in a hold-hold game the rest of the frame. 

Joven, however, put up a tougher stand in the second, battling his multi-titled rival to a 4-4 count before yielding the ninth as Arcilla broke out from 30-all game with back-to-back points to seize control.

Arcilla took the first three points in the 10th, dropped the next but finished off Joven in the ensuing play to clinch the crown worth P30,000 in a victory that somewhat erased the stigma of his early semis exit in the Gov. Edwin Jubahib Cup in Davao del Norte last August.

He added another P20,000 in earnings which he and Joven split after they crushed the Jose Maria Pague-Christian Fel Lopez pair in the doubles final of the week-long event put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

On his way to the championship of the event presented by Dunlop, the durable Arcilla routed John Ed Melegrito, 4-0, 4-0, ripped young Mcleen Gomera, 4-1, 4-0, survived Loucas Fernandez, 5-4(2), 4-0, then trounced Pague in the semis, 6-1, 6-0.

Joven, on the other hand, got past Andre Santos, 4-2, 4-1, tripped Evan Bacalso, 4-1, 4-1, dispatched Elvin Geluz, 4-2, 4-0, before dominating second seed Jarell Edangga, 6-3, 6-1.

Sharing the podium finish in the event, backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating), were women’s doubles champions Khyshana Hitosis-Trizzia Talan, who beat Myra Era-Anne Galias; Legends men’s doubles 100 titlists Carlo Gomez and Ramon Hitosis, who foiled Teddy Martin and Levi Evangelista; Legends men’s doubles 110 winners Boy Concepcion-Evangelista, who toppled Ediemar Estrella-Dean Pe; Legends men’s doubles 120 victors Roger Ventura and Jun Java, who downed Concepcion and Romy Mabella; and Legends men’s doubles 130 winners Ventura and Dante Villar, who edged Mabella and Butch Ferrero.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eala falls short of upset vs Polish foe in W60 Templeton

Eala falls short of upset vs Polish foe in W60 Templeton

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Despite taking the match opener with a 6-2 victory over the World No. 163 netter, Eala lost steam in what could've been the...
Sports
fbtw

The five-year, sit-out rule

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
There is a five-year, sit-out rule with some flexibility on the timing that the PBA imposes on a drafted player who fails to come to terms with a team, a veteran who leaves the PBA after his contract expires and...
Sports
fbtw

UAAP ready to roll

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
It’s all systems go for the UAAP men’s basketball 85th season which rolls out with a doubleheader at the MOA Arena tomorrow.
Sports
fbtw
Cebu Chooks, Manila Chooks raring to go in FIBA 3x3 Masters cagefest

Cebu Chooks, Manila Chooks raring to go in FIBA 3x3 Masters cagefest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
After making the quarterfinals in the Manila leg last summer, local 3x3 bets are determined to go all the way this time with...
Sports
fbtw
Cebu, Manila Chooks face daunting task

Cebu, Manila Chooks face daunting task

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
After making the quarterfinals in the recent Manila leg, local 3x3 bets are determined to go all the way this time with an...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Pagdanganan on the brink anew, fumbles with 75 in Ascendant LPGA golf tourney

Pagdanganan on the brink anew, fumbles with 75 in Ascendant LPGA golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 15 minutes ago
Bianca Pagdanganan went on another faulty start to an LPGA Tour campaign, limping with a birdie-less four-over 75 in tough...
Sports
fbtw
Ikeda seeks to tighten grip on Order of Merit lead at Riviera

Ikeda seeks to tighten grip on Order of Merit lead at Riviera

20 minutes ago
Now in control of the Order of Merit race, Chihiro Ikeda tries to zero in on a second career overall individual crown on the...
Sports
fbtw
Arcilla returns to winning form, rules Puerto Princesa Open

Arcilla returns to winning form, rules Puerto Princesa Open

1 hour ago
Johnny Arcilla came away with a couple of breaks to shatter doubles partner Ronard Joven, 6-4, 6-4, in the finals and get...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena credits student-athlete life in UST for successful pro career

Obiena credits student-athlete life in UST for successful pro career

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
From the time he decided to leave the Tigers' den in Espana, Obiena has made a name for himself in the world of athletics....
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Caloocan shocks Batangas; Bacolod, San Juan win

MPBL: Caloocan shocks Batangas; Bacolod, San Juan win

2 hours ago
Caloocan Victory Liner caught Batangas City Embassy Chill napping in the fourth quarter and posted an 86-81 stunner in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with