Eala falls short of upset vs Polish foe in W60 Templeton

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 30, 2022 | 10:12am
Eala falls short of upset vs Polish foe in W60 Templeton
Alex Eala
MANILA, Philippines – US Open girls' singles champ Alex Eala could not sustain her momentum as she failed to reach the quarterfinals of the W60 Templeton, also known as the Central Coast Tennis Classic, in California on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Eala, a wild card entry into the tournament, fell short against Poland's Katarzyna Kawa, 6-2, 4-6, 0-6, in a grueling match that lasted two hours and 24 minutes.

Despite taking the match opener with a 6-2 victory over the World No. 163 netter, Eala lost steam in what could've been the second set clincher.

Eala fought back from two games down to tie the second set at 4-4, after breaking Kawa's serve in Game 8.

But her service game faltered in Game 9 as she committed two double faults in a pivotal stretch as Kawa inched one game away from forcing a third set decider.

Eala looked to tie the set anew at five games apiece with a 40-0 start in the next game but Kawa came back to force a deuce. In a tit-for-tat affair, the Polish netter was able to convert on her second set point to extend the match.

The 17-year-old looked sluggish in the third set after the close shave loss in the second frame as she was blanked in the 40-minute set.

Eala committed four double faults as she lost the set 0-6, crashing out of the 60K event.

She is looking to compete again in California soon at the Rancho Santa Fe.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS





