Superal falls short in Thai world ranking golf tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal came up short of her comeback bid, settling for a runner-up finish in the eighth SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking tournament with a closing 68 as Arpichaya Yubol matched her four-under card to win by four in Rayong, Thailand Thursday.

Despite her failed bid, Superal’s second place effort augured well for her buildup for the final stage of the LPGA of Japan Tour qualifying as she started the 54-hole championship from a share of 23rd after a birdie-less 73 but moved to joint ninth with a second round 70.

The ICTSI-backed Superal hit three birdies against a bogey in the first seven holes of the final round to gain in the rankings then grabbed second place with birdies on Nos. 12 and 16, missing pulling within Yubol with muffed chances in the last two holes for a 35-33 and a 211.

But the Thai ace, a former winner on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour at Manila Golf, saved her best for last, hitting three backside birdies to rout the field with a 207 total on a 36-32.

Benyapa Niphatsophon, who tied Yubol on top after 36 holes, floundered with a 75 and tumbled to seventh at 214 with Jackie Chulya snatching third place with a 213 after a 71 in the THB2.5 million tournament of the Thailand Women’s Golf Tour.

The recently crowned Asia Pacific Cup champion also finished second in the Thailand LPGA Championship, losing to Aunchisa Utama in the playoff last May in Nakhon Nayok, keeping her winless in the two top Thai pro circuits.

The multi-titled campaigner heads back home this weekend to train and at the same time process her Japanese visa. The third and final eliminations will be held in Ibaraki in November.