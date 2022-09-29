^

Sports

Superal falls short in Thai world ranking golf tilt

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 29, 2022 | 5:02pm
Superal falls short in Thai world ranking golf tilt
Princess Superal

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal came up short of her comeback bid, settling for a runner-up finish in the eighth SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking tournament with a closing 68 as Arpichaya Yubol matched her four-under card to win by four in Rayong, Thailand Thursday.

Despite her failed bid, Superal’s second place effort augured well for her buildup for the final stage of the LPGA of Japan Tour qualifying as she started the 54-hole championship from a share of 23rd after a birdie-less 73 but moved to joint ninth with a second round 70.

The ICTSI-backed Superal hit three birdies against a bogey in the first seven holes of the final round to gain in the rankings then grabbed second place with birdies on Nos. 12 and 16, missing pulling within Yubol with muffed chances in the last two holes for a 35-33 and a 211.

But the Thai ace, a former winner on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour at Manila Golf, saved her best for last, hitting three backside birdies to rout the field with a 207 total on a 36-32.

Benyapa Niphatsophon, who tied Yubol on top after 36 holes, floundered with a 75 and tumbled to seventh at 214 with Jackie Chulya snatching third place with a 213 after a 71 in the THB2.5 million tournament of the Thailand Women’s Golf Tour.

The recently crowned Asia Pacific Cup champion also finished second in the Thailand LPGA Championship, losing to Aunchisa Utama in the playoff last May in Nakhon Nayok, keeping her winless in the two top Thai pro circuits.

The multi-titled campaigner heads back home this weekend to train and at the same time process her Japanese visa. The third and final eliminations will be held in Ibaraki in November.

GOLF

PRINCESS SUPERAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
HD Spikers, Nationals begin Spikers' Turf title clash

HD Spikers, Nationals begin Spikers' Turf title clash

1 day ago
Cignal gets the chance for redemption but National University-Sta. Elena is all set to mount the Spikers’ Turf throne...
Sports
fbtw

The five-year, sit-out rule

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
There is a five-year, sit-out rule with some flexibility on the timing that the PBA imposes on a drafted player who fails to come to terms with a team, a veteran who leaves the PBA after his contract expires and...
Sports
fbtw
LaLiga Santander sets the bar for sports leagues

LaLiga Santander sets the bar for sports leagues

By Anthony Suntay | 9 hours ago
LaLiga Santander is the model to follow for leagues around the world!
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Nueva Ecija posts 20th straight win, nears elims sweep

MPBL: Nueva Ecija posts 20th straight win, nears elims sweep

7 hours ago
Powerhouse Nueva Ecija moved on the verge of a historic sweep with a 77-66 beating of Pasig.
Sports
fbtw
Rookie Quiambao hopes to help La Salle get over UAAP hump

Rookie Quiambao hopes to help La Salle get over UAAP hump

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Already with PBA D-League and Gilas Pilipinas experience, the Taft-based newcomer expressed his desire to conquer a new arena...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Curry says teams 'reloading' to dethrone Warriors as NBA champs

Curry says teams 'reloading' to dethrone Warriors as NBA champs

1 hour ago
Stephen Curry said Thursday that NBA teams are "reloading" to dethrone the Golden State Warriors as champions, as they begin...
Sports
fbtw
Cebu Chooks, Manila Chooks raring to go in FIBA 3x3 Masters cagefest

Cebu Chooks, Manila Chooks raring to go in FIBA 3x3 Masters cagefest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
After making the quarterfinals in the Manila leg last summer, local 3x3 bets are determined to go all the way this time with...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Tamayo brushes off MVP talks: 'UAAP title is the only goal'

UP's Tamayo brushes off MVP talks: 'UAAP title is the only goal'

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
As huge of a feat it would be for the versatile 6-foot-7 cager only in his second year to win the MVP plum, ensuring that...
Sports
fbtw
Yu to carry scoring cudgels anew for undermanned Knights vs Lions

Yu to carry scoring cudgels anew for undermanned Knights vs Lions

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
For the past two games, Fran Yu has been manning Letran’s ship with aplomb. But with two of the Knights' vital cogs...
Sports
fbtw
Team USA barges into women's basketball World Cup semifinals

Team USA barges into women's basketball World Cup semifinals

4 hours ago
Kelsey Plum drilled a game-high 17 points and grabbed two rebounds as the United States powered into the women's basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with