^

Sports

Alex Eala makes light work of Israeli foe in Central Coast Tennis Classic

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 29, 2022 | 2:23pm
Alex Eala makes light work of Israeli foe in Central Coast Tennis Classic
Alex Eala
Courtesy of Mike Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala picked up right where she left off after winning her maiden US Open girls' singles crown earlier this month with a victorious return to the pro circuit on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

In the Central Coast Tennis Classic (CCTC), an ITF 60K event, Eala bulldozed into the Round of 16 with a sweep of Shavit Kimchi of Israel, 6-0, 6-0.

The 17-year-old needed only 47 minutes to dispose of Shavit, who gained entry into the tiff as a qualifier.

Eala, meanwhile, was granted wild card entry.

She faces a tall task in seventh seed Katarzyna Kawa of Poland in the next round on Thursday (Friday in Manila).

Kawa is ranked 70th in the WTA rankings while Eala is in 291st.

But the Polish netter needed to fend off an early exit in Round 1 against Mexico's Renata Zarazua, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Also on the schedule for the US Open juniors champion is a tournament in Rancho Santa Fe in California where the CCTC is also being held.

In ITF tournaments, Eala currently holds two singles titles.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
HD Spikers, Nationals begin Spikers' Turf title clash

HD Spikers, Nationals begin Spikers' Turf title clash

1 day ago
Cignal gets the chance for redemption but National University-Sta. Elena is all set to mount the Spikers’ Turf throne...
Sports
fbtw

The five-year, sit-out rule

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
There is a five-year, sit-out rule with some flexibility on the timing that the PBA imposes on a drafted player who fails to come to terms with a team, a veteran who leaves the PBA after his contract expires and...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP 85 women's hoops games get weekend TV airtime

UAAP 85 women's hoops games get weekend TV airtime

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Weekend games of the women's tournament, headlined by six-time defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs, are penciled in for coverage...
Sports
fbtw
Rookie Quiambao hopes to help La Salle get over UAAP hump

Rookie Quiambao hopes to help La Salle get over UAAP hump

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Already with PBA D-League and Gilas Pilipinas experience, the Taft-based newcomer expressed his desire to conquer a new arena...
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin cites pros and cons of Ateneo skipping local preseason tourneys

Baldwin cites pros and cons of Ateneo skipping local preseason tourneys

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Instead of playing in tiffs like the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup, the Blue Eagles found themselves flying to Japan and Israel...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Yu to carry scoring cudgels anew for undermanned Knights vs Lions

Yu to carry scoring cudgels anew for undermanned Knights vs Lions

By Joey Villar | 50 minutes ago
For the past two games, Fran Yu has been manning Letran’s ship with aplomb. But with two of the Knights' vital cogs...
Sports
fbtw
Team USA barges into women's basketball World Cup semifinals

Team USA barges into women's basketball World Cup semifinals

1 hour ago
Kelsey Plum drilled a game-high 17 points and grabbed two rebounds as the United States powered into the women's basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Gamers to bid farewell to FIFA franchise after 30 years

Gamers to bid farewell to FIFA franchise after 30 years

3 hours ago
One of the biggest franchises in video game history is coming to an end on Friday with the release of FIFA 23, the final installment...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Nueva Ecija posts 20th straight win, nears elims sweep

MPBL: Nueva Ecija posts 20th straight win, nears elims sweep

4 hours ago
Powerhouse Nueva Ecija moved on the verge of a historic sweep with a 77-66 beating of Pasig.
Sports
fbtw
Tamayo confident on UP's title-retention bid despite being in unfamiliar territory

Tamayo confident on UP's title-retention bid despite being in unfamiliar territory

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
For the first time since 1986, the Diliman-based squad will be heading into the men's basketball tournament as defending champions...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with