Alex Eala makes light work of Israeli foe in Central Coast Tennis Classic

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala picked up right where she left off after winning her maiden US Open girls' singles crown earlier this month with a victorious return to the pro circuit on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

In the Central Coast Tennis Classic (CCTC), an ITF 60K event, Eala bulldozed into the Round of 16 with a sweep of Shavit Kimchi of Israel, 6-0, 6-0.

The 17-year-old needed only 47 minutes to dispose of Shavit, who gained entry into the tiff as a qualifier.

Eala, meanwhile, was granted wild card entry.

She faces a tall task in seventh seed Katarzyna Kawa of Poland in the next round on Thursday (Friday in Manila).

Kawa is ranked 70th in the WTA rankings while Eala is in 291st.

But the Polish netter needed to fend off an early exit in Round 1 against Mexico's Renata Zarazua, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Also on the schedule for the US Open juniors champion is a tournament in Rancho Santa Fe in California where the CCTC is also being held.

In ITF tournaments, Eala currently holds two singles titles.