Rookie Quiambao hopes to help La Salle get over UAAP hump

Kevin Quiambao with the DLSU Green Archers in the PBA D League

MANILA, Philippines — Kevin Quiambao will have the chance to test his mettle with the big boys as he is set to make his UAAP seniors debut with the DLSU Green Archers as Season 85 tips off this weekend.

Already with PBA D-League and Gilas Pilipinas experience, the Taft-based newcomer expressed his desire to conquer a new arena in collegiate basketball.

"Sobrang excited and at the same time, nervous din dahil yung kaba andiyan pa rin as a rookie," Quiambao said of his feelings ahead of his UAAP seniors debut.

"Pero grateful naman ako na yung mga hard work ko nung pandemic, kumbaga, maso-show ko na dito sa UAAP. Sobrang excited ako for this season," he added.

Though younger compared to La Salle holdovers Evan Nelle, Schonny Winston and Mike Phillips, Quiambao was able to contribute well in the team's preseason bid.

This is evident particularly in the D-League, where La Salle edged the Marinerong Pilipino for the PBA Aspirants' Cup title. There, Quiambao showed that he had a lot to offer for the Derrick Pumaren-coached squad.

After falling short of the UAAP finals against eventual champions UP earlier this year in Season 84, Quiambao looks to play his part to get DLSU back on the summit.

"Lahat kaming mga players, kumbaga, nasa isip pa din namin yung pagkatalo last season [sa UP]." said Quiambao.

"This year, gusto ko sila tulungan, gawin ko yung role ko and as much as possible hindi na paabutin sa ganung situation ulit," he added.

La Salle was at a disadvantage against UP in the Final Four, with the latter having the twice-to-beat bonus. Though DLSU erased the advantage and forced a rubber match, the Fighting Maroons were able to push through.

Now with a fresh start, Quiambao aims for the top.

"Every game and every possession, we will give our best." he said.

First up for Quiambao and La Salle are the defending champions in a rematch of their Final Four match up last season on Saturday, October 1.