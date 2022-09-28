^

Superal fights back with 70 but trails by 4

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 28, 2022 | 6:52pm
Princess Superal

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal recovered from a first round 73 with a two-under 70 as she moved from joint 23rd to a share of ninth after two rounds of the eighth SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking tournament jointly paced by locals Benyapa Niphatsophon and Arpichaya Yubol in Rayong, Thailand Wednesday.

Unable to hit a birdie in the first 18 holes of the THB2.5 million championship Tuesday, Superal found her rhythm and range after a birdie-par-bogey run from No. 2, coming through with back-to-back birdies from No. 6 then adding another on the 10th to pull within three off the pace.

But the ICTSI-backed ace, who beat a slew of Thai aces — and three LPGA major champions — on her way to ruling the inaugural Asia Pacific Cup in Jakarta last month, stumbled with bogeys on Nos. 13 and 16 before salvaging a stroke on the last hole for a pair of 35s at the par 37-35 Rayong Green Valley Country Club course. 

With a 143 aggregate, however, the multi-titled Filipina ace stood four strokes behind the Thai duo heading to the final 18 holes of the event of the Thailand Women’s PGA Tour.

Niphatsophon shot a bogey-free 67 to catch Yubol, who settled for a 71, at 139, one stroke ahead of Patcharajutar Kongkraphan, who fired a 69, and Chayanit Wangmahaporn, who matched 71s, for 140s.

Superal had missed a couple of title chances in the Thailand LPGA Tour, including a playoff setback to Aunchisa Utama in the fourth Thai LPGA Championship in Nakhon Nayok last May, but has gained respect and adulation when she humbled a stellar field in the Asia Pacific Cup.

She is currently building for the final Qualifying Stage in the tough LPGA of Japan Tour in Ibaraki in November.

