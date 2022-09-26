^

Sports

Team Philippines bound for IRONMAN World Championships in Hawaii

Philstar.com
September 26, 2022 | 3:03pm
Team Philippines bound for IRONMAN World Championships in Hawaii
The core of the 39-triathlete Philippine contingent to the IRONMAN World Championships.

MANILA, Philippines – The core of the 39-triathlete Philippine contingent to the IRONMAN World Championships, set October 6 and 8 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, poses during send-off rites at Uptown Mall in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig. 

This year’s cast, which made it to the world’s premier endurance race through the full IRONMAN Philippines in Subic last March, nearly triples the 14-athlete delegation which took part in the 2018 edition of the annual event.

IRONMAN

TRIATHLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Angel Canino pumped to finally join La Salle 'ates' in Shakey's Super League

Angel Canino pumped to finally join La Salle 'ates' in Shakey's Super League

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Canino, who helped La Salle Zobel win the UAAP girls' volleyball crown in UAAP Season 81, expressed her excitement to now...
Sports
fbtw
UST outlasts Adamson to end marathon Shakey's Super League opener

UST outlasts Adamson to end marathon Shakey's Super League opener

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The night cap of the Saturday quadruple header proved to be a treat as the Golden Tigresses edged their UAAP rivals in a hotly...
Sports
fbtw
Why Bay Area import Myles Powell was overcome with emotion after game winner vs Northport

Why Bay Area import Myles Powell was overcome with emotion after game winner vs Northport

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
During the post game interview, Powell was seen in tears as he seemed to have been overcome with feelings as the Dragons improved...
Sports
fbtw
FEU great Salak thankful Lady Tams able to shake off 'jitters' of last UAAP season

FEU great Salak thankful Lady Tams able to shake off 'jitters' of last UAAP season

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
FEU were dead last in their previous UAAP outing where they were in the cellar sporting a 1-13 slate due to player exits in...
Sports
fbtw
'Karding' forces postponement in PBA, NCAA, volleyball preseason tiffs

'Karding' forces postponement in PBA, NCAA, volleyball preseason tiffs

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Expected to bring heavy rains and wind to Metro Manila, Karding forced hoops leagues PBA and the NCAA, and volleyball preseason...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
HD Spikers, Sealions collide with 2nd final berth at stake

HD Spikers, Sealions collide with 2nd final berth at stake

46 minutes ago
Cignal and Navy brace for an explosive showdown of teams backstopped by seasoned campaigners as they face off Tuesday in a...
Sports
fbtw
Team USA sets women's basketball World Cup record with 145-69 thumping of South Korea

Team USA sets women's basketball World Cup record with 145-69 thumping of South Korea

53 minutes ago
A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of...
Sports
fbtw
Team Philippines bound for IRONMAN World Championships in Hawaii

Team Philippines bound for IRONMAN World Championships in Hawaii

1 hour ago
This year’s cast, which made it to the world’s premier endurance race through the full IRONMAN Philippines in...
Sports
fbtw
EASL working on Season 1 format update

EASL working on Season 1 format update

1 hour ago
East Asia Super League (EASL) announced the format for Season 1 competition is under discussion, with each league to take...
Sports
fbtw
Surigao wins 4 of 5 games for best PCAP start

Surigao wins 4 of 5 games for best PCAP start

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates were one of the big winners during the opening weekend of the Open Conference of the Professional...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with