Team Philippines bound for IRONMAN World Championships in Hawaii

MANILA, Philippines – The core of the 39-triathlete Philippine contingent to the IRONMAN World Championships, set October 6 and 8 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, poses during send-off rites at Uptown Mall in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

This year’s cast, which made it to the world’s premier endurance race through the full IRONMAN Philippines in Subic last March, nearly triples the 14-athlete delegation which took part in the 2018 edition of the annual event.