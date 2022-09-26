^

EASL working on Season 1 format update

Philstar.com
September 26, 2022 | 2:58pm
EASL working on Season 1 format update
The EASL announced that Manila will be the host of its Final Four activities next year
Courtesy of EASL

MANILA, Philippines – East Asia Super League (EASL) announced the format for Season 1 competition is under discussion, with each league to take place in a tournament format, taking into account ongoing COVID-19-related issues throughout the region.

EASL’s focus is on operating Season 1 of game play in a responsible manner that allows for partner leagues to carry on with their domestic leagues uninterrupted by precarious travel situations.

Discussions regarding a “Champions Week” in Manila are currently ongoing. Details of the tournament format will soon be announced and shared with EASL fans.

“Our mission remains to create the premier basketball league and entertainment experience in Asia, elevating the sport in the region. Controlling variables and operating our season in the most responsible manner reduces uncertainty for all our stakeholders as international travel throughout the region rebounds incrementally,” said EASL CEO Matt Beyer.

EASL will shift to the originally anticipated home-and-away format in Fall 2023.

EASL remains on track that by 2025 the league will become one of the world's top three professional basketball leagues in terms of fan base and commercial revenue.

For more information about EASL, please go to www.EASL.basketball or EASL’s social media channels.

