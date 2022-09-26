^

Negros stuns Iloilo in PCAP 3rd Conference opener

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 26, 2022 | 9:26am
The Kingsmen lost their grip last season but in the recent Wesley So Cup, they have returned with a vengeance.

MANILA, Philippines – The opening weekend of the third and final conference in the second season of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines showed dominant wins and stunning upsets.

Since the start of the country’s professional chess league, the Negros Kingsmen have been tugging at the cape of the league’s super team — the Iloilo Kisela Knights, who are the one of two teams with the most trophies 

The Kingsmen lost their grip last season but in the recent Wesley So Cup, they have returned with a vengeance.  

The Kingsmen pulled the rug from the Kisela Knights during PCAP’s Chess Festival and the league’s first ever over-the-board chess competition at the Estancia Mall in Pasig, 11.5-9.5. 

Negros ambushed Iloilo in blitz play, going up 5.5-1.5 with the only points from the Kisela Knights coming from Grandmaster Joey Antonio.

Iloilo rallied in rapid chess, but it wasn’t enough as Negros’ homegrown players in Ellan Asuela, NM Edsel Montoya and Ted Ian Montoyo claimed five of six points. Including blitz play, the Kingsmen took eight of the nine points against NM Rolly Parondo Jr., Fritz Bryan Porras and Mark Josel Mariano.

The result was a slim victory but a huge outcome for Negros. However, in their second match, Negros was crushed by the Davao Chess Eagles, 14.5-6.5. They bounced back with a 21-0 shutout of Pagadian.

Iloilo bounced back with a 16-5 win over the Toledo Trojans and an 11-8 nail-biter over the tough Davao Chess Eagles, who picked up Armageddon master AJ Literatus from the Laguna Heroes.

