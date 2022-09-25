^

Pagunsan ties for 5th as Quiban ends up T-14th in separate tiffs

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 25, 2022 | 3:34pm
The Philippines' Juvic Pagunsan watches his drive from a tee in round 1 of the men’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on July 29, 2021.
Yoshihiro Iwamo / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Juvic Pagunsan ended a run of poor finishes in the Japan Golf Tour with a joint fifth place finish in the Panasonic Open topped by amateur Taiga Semikawa, closing out with a four-under 68 in Kyogo, Japan Sunday.

Pagunsan actually failed to keep the momentum of his back-to-back 66s in the middle rounds with a one-under card after 14 holes but he birdied three of the last four to save a 35-33 for a 17-under 271 total.

It was five shots behind Semikawa, who humbled the pros with a 66 to beat Aguri Iwasaki by one on an impressive 22-under 266 he spiked with a fiery 61 in the pivotal third round.

Iwasaki also finished with a 66 but could only total a 267 while first round leader and former Manila Southwoods spearhead Yuto Katsuragawa wound up solo third at 269 after a 68.

Pagunsan moved within three shots of Tomoharu Otsuki after 54 holes after a second straight 66 Saturday but went on a rollercoaster start of three birdies against two bogeys at the frontside of the Ono Toyo Golf Club.

He settled for pars in the first five holes at the back before hitting a birdie on the 15th then closed out with back-to-back birdies to post his first top 5 finish in the season that saw him post a couple of tied for 20th for his best effort and miss the cut six times.

He pocketed Y4.4 million (P1.8 million).

The Asian Tour former No. 1 continued to struggle with his long game as he hit just seven fairways but made up for this by putting up a 27-putt performance.

Over in the Asian Tour, Justin Quiban carded a 70 to finish tied for 14th in the Yeangder TPC won by Aussie Travis Smyth in Taiwan, also yesterday.

Quiban shot four birdies against two bogeys at the Linkou International Golf and Country Club course as he overcame poor driving with superb putting to assemble a 10-under 278 total worth $9,845. He hit just four fairways and seven greens but finished with 27 putts for the second straight day.

Smyth fired a second straight 66 for a 269 as he beat Lee Chieh Po by two after the local bet pooled a 271 after a 67.

Angelo Que closed out with a 71 to tie Miguel Tabuena, who fumbled with a 74, at 67th with 291s.

