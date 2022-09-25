^

Why Bay Area import Myles Powell was overcome with emotion after game winner vs Northport

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 25, 2022 | 2:12pm
Why Bay Area import Myles Powell was overcome with emotion after game winner vs Northport
Bay Area Dragons import Myles Powell (in black)
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Former NBA player and Bay Area Dragons reinforcement Myles Powell was visibly emotional after hitting the game winning triple at the buzzer to tow his team to a 105-104 escape act over the Northport Batang Pier in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

During the post game interview, Powell was seen in tears as he seemed to have been overcome with feelings as the Dragons improved to 2-0. 

Asked where it was all coming from, the 25-year-old shared what was going through his mind.

"[I'm] just thinking about everything I sacrificed, the crisis that my family's going through with my brother being locked up," said Powell.

"I mean, my whole career, for me being is going to Seton Hall, that was in New Jersey, getting picked up by the Knicks, that was in New York, and then playing for Philly so, this is really the first time I've ever been away from home... I'm celebrating with my brothers and my coaching staff, so, I mean, I'm just thinking about my brother like I said and I wish he was able to see that one." admitted Powell.

Facing what was their toughest test so far in the PBA, Powell needed to dig deep for the unlikely game winner as he stepped back for a double pump three pointer over two Northport defenders.

Despite all the defensive attention on him, Powell was able to convert on the Hail Mary heave that got his teammates and the coaching staff, along with the rest of the Mall of Asia Arena, on their feet.

Powell celebrated the shot immensely shortly after. But the reinforcement knew that it was just a single game.

Now with his heroics in the rear view mirror, Powell puts his eyes forward to the next game: the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters on Saturday, October 1.

"Like I said, it's a good feeling [but] we gotta get back to work." he said.

