^

Sports

Pasig repulses San Juan in PCAP 3rd conference opener

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 25, 2022 | 12:52pm
Pasig repulses San Juan in PCAP 3rd conference opener
The San Juan Predators (left) versus the Pasig King Pirates (right) in action in PCAP's first over-the-board chess Saturday, Sept. 24 at Estancia Mall in Pasig.
Courtesy of Rick Olivares

MANILA, Philippines — If many of the players in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines were gushing about the classy opening of the Open Conference at the Estancia Mall, for others it was a playoff-like atmosphere at the start of the over-the-board competition Saturday.

Northern division rivals and title favorites Pasig King Pirates and San Juan Predators clashed in an early preview of the group showdown with the former prevailing 11.5-9.5.

In over-the-board competition, both teams were deadlocked 7.5-all after blitz and rapid play and it came down to the last three boards in the latter.

Ironically, it involved San Juan’s three new additions in IM Paulo Bersamina, IM Jem Garcia, and WNM Arvie Lozano going up against Pasig’s GM Mark Paragua, IM Idelfonso Datu Jr., and WFM Sherily Cua on online chess, as the action was done in a hybrid setup.

Paragua and Cua took the win against Garcia’s two points.

“Championship atmosphere,” was how Pasig head coach Franco Camillo described the match. “Basta San Juan kalaban, kailangan you have to be your best. At malakas line-up nila. Mas balance.”

“Iba talaga yung over-the-board chess,” added Pasig’s senior player, IM Cris Ramayrat. “Walang excuses na mouse slip, mahina internet, at cheating, chess lang talaga.”

The King Pirates, who have been tugging at San Juan’s cape since the open conference of the first PCAP season, finally defeated the Predators in the division finals of the recently-concluded Wesley So Cup. 

The win snapped San Juan’s two consecutive conference championship runs. Pasig then beat back Iloilo to win their first PCAP title.

In San Juan’s first match of the day, they turned back Olongapo Team 7.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UE, Perpetual post wins in Shakey's Super League opening day

UE, Perpetual post wins in Shakey's Super League opening day

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
The Lady Warriors opened up the preseason action against Mapua University where they outlasted their NCAA counterparts in...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals edge closer to Spiker's Turf finals, sink Sealions

Nationals edge closer to Spiker's Turf finals, sink Sealions

21 hours ago
The young but tall and talented Nationals outdueled the Sealions in a tense first-set skirmish, dominated the second then...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto praised by Adelaide coach after key baskets in win

Sotto praised by Adelaide coach after key baskets in win

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Adelaide 36ers head coach CJ Bruton commended Kai Sotto after the big man was able to score crucially in the fourth quarter...
Sports
fbtw
In tearful goodbye, Federer says &lsquo;life goes on&rsquo;

In tearful goodbye, Federer says ‘life goes on’

14 hours ago
Roger Federer promised his fans they had not seen the last of him after bringing the curtain down on his glittering career,...
Sports
fbtw
Saso ends slump, ties for lead with solid 64 in Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Saso ends slump, ties for lead with solid 64 in Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Yuka Saso snapped an alarming run of mediocre finishes with a brilliant seven-under 64 as she led a crowded leaderboard in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Pasig repulses San Juan in PCAP 3rd conference opener

Pasig repulses San Juan in PCAP 3rd conference opener

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Northern division rivals and title favorites Pasig King Pirates and San Juan Predators clashed in an early preview of the...
Sports
fbtw
Saso stays hot with 65, but Thitkul proves hotter in Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Saso stays hot with 65, but Thitkul proves hotter in Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
The Thai ace turned the par-71, 6,438-yard layout’s frontside into a virtual playground, putting up an eagle-birdie-birdie...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic makes stylish return at Laver Cup as Federer watches on

Djokovic makes stylish return at Laver Cup as Federer watches on

2 hours ago
Djokovic showed no signs of rust in his first appearance since winning the seventh Wimbledon crown of his remarkable career...
Sports
fbtw
'Karding' forces postponement in PBA, NCAA, volleyball preseason tiffs

'Karding' forces postponement in PBA, NCAA, volleyball preseason tiffs

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Expected to bring heavy rains and wind to Metro Manila, Karding forced hoops leagues PBA and the NCAA, and volleyball preseason...
Sports
fbtw

Blazers out to regain winning ways

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
St. Benilde tries to reclaim the solo lead even as Jose Rizal University seeks to extend its win streak when they collide today in the 98th NCAA basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with