^

Sports

Amer shines as Blackwater tops Phoenix for 1st win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 24, 2022 | 9:31pm
Amer shines as Blackwater tops Phoenix for 1st win
Baser Amer
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Blackwater Bossing rebounded from their opening day rout at the hands of the Bay Area Dragons after they beat the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, 97-85, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

The Bossing rode a team effort that saw six players in double-digit scoring to tie their slate at 1-1.

Baser Amer was their go-to guy on offense with 24 points as reinforcement Cameron Krutwig tallied a double-double of 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Krutwig also had seven assists and a block to his name.

At halftime, the Bossing held a seven-point advantage, 54-47, after a Tyler Tio floating jump shot.

The Bossing didn't turn back and never trailed in the second period where they pushed their advantage to as big as 14 points.

Newcomer Troy Rosario had a productive outing for his new team with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Kaleb Wesson had a 20-20 stat line for Phoenix in the loss with 28 markers and 26 boards. The reinforcement also had four steals and two blocks on the defensive end.

The Bossing aim to make it two in a row when they face the NLEX Road Warriors on Friday, September 30 at the PhilSports Arena.

The Fuel Masters, for their part, clash with guest team Bay Area Dragons on October 1.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US down China to reach women's basketball World Cup quarter-finals

US down China to reach women's basketball World Cup quarter-finals

7 hours ago
After crushing Belgium and Puerto Rico, the Americans faced a trickier Group A test against an emerging China who were tipped...
Sports
fbtw
Udoka suspension 'well warranted', says Celtics owner

Udoka suspension 'well warranted', says Celtics owner

8 hours ago
Grousbeck and Celtics executive Brad Stevens offered no further details in a press conference on the team policy violations...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto praised by Adelaide coach after key baskets in win

Sotto praised by Adelaide coach after key baskets in win

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Adelaide 36ers head coach CJ Bruton commended Kai Sotto after the big man was able to score crucially in the fourth quarter...
Sports
fbtw
With 1st PBA win, Ayo says he's adjusted to Converge head coaching role

With 1st PBA win, Ayo says he's adjusted to Converge head coaching role

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Having been on the helm for Converge since August, the UAAP champion tactician said that the role has somewhat sunk in for...
Sports
fbtw
Spikers' Turf: Sealions, Nationals collide for shot at finals slot

Spikers' Turf: Sealions, Nationals collide for shot at finals slot

1 day ago
Streaking PGJC-Navy and a resurgent National University-Sta. Elena clash Saturday in a key match for at least a crack...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Powell hits game-winner as Bay Area Dragons sink Batang Pier

Powell hits game-winner as Bay Area Dragons sink Batang Pier

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Only needing a two-pointer to send the game to overtime, the Dragons wanted all the marbles as Powell made the play at the...
Sports
fbtw
UE, Perpetual post wins in Shakey's Super League opening day

UE, Perpetual post wins in Shakey's Super League opening day

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Lady Warriors opened up the preseason action against Mapua University where they outlasted their NCAA counterparts in...
Sports
fbtw
RRQ chief clarifies roster for upcoming Valorant Champions Tour

RRQ chief clarifies roster for upcoming Valorant Champions Tour

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
In a Q&A session done on Pauline's social media, and summarized in RRQ Chief Operating Officer Calvin Victor Thenderan's Facebook...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals edge closer to Spiker's Turf finals, sink Sealions

Nationals edge closer to Spiker's Turf finals, sink Sealions

6 hours ago
The young but tall and talented Nationals outdueled the Sealions in a tense first-set skirmish, dominated the second then...
Sports
fbtw
Chooks home teams set for huge crowd support in Cebu Masters

Chooks home teams set for huge crowd support in Cebu Masters

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Led by the country’s No. 1 3x3 player and Cebuano pride Mac Tallo, the Philippine ball clubs received a resounding assurance...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with