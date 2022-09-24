Amer shines as Blackwater tops Phoenix for 1st win

MANILA, Philippines — The Blackwater Bossing rebounded from their opening day rout at the hands of the Bay Area Dragons after they beat the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, 97-85, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

The Bossing rode a team effort that saw six players in double-digit scoring to tie their slate at 1-1.

Baser Amer was their go-to guy on offense with 24 points as reinforcement Cameron Krutwig tallied a double-double of 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Krutwig also had seven assists and a block to his name.

At halftime, the Bossing held a seven-point advantage, 54-47, after a Tyler Tio floating jump shot.

The Bossing didn't turn back and never trailed in the second period where they pushed their advantage to as big as 14 points.

Newcomer Troy Rosario had a productive outing for his new team with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Kaleb Wesson had a 20-20 stat line for Phoenix in the loss with 28 markers and 26 boards. The reinforcement also had four steals and two blocks on the defensive end.

The Bossing aim to make it two in a row when they face the NLEX Road Warriors on Friday, September 30 at the PhilSports Arena.

The Fuel Masters, for their part, clash with guest team Bay Area Dragons on October 1.