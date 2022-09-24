Powell hits game-winner as Bay Area Dragons sink Batang Pier

MANILA, Philippines — Former NBA player Myles Powell nailed a game-winning triple over two defenders to tow the Bay Area Dragons past the Northport Batang Pier, 105-104, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Only needing a two-pointer to send the game to overtime, the Dragons wanted all the marbles as Powell made the play at the buzzer despite tough defensive coverage by the Batang Pier.

The Bay Area reinforcement needed to do a double pump on the shot as the heave went through the net to pull the rug from under NorthPort.

MYLES POWELL FOR THE WIN ??



What a game.#PBAGameTayoDito pic.twitter.com/3fsykKi2CW — PBA (@pbaconnect) September 24, 2022

Powell followed up his 41-point PBA debut with 37 markers, including eight three pointers. He also had six rebounds and four steals.

Roi Sumang gave NorthPort the lead late after a jumper, 104-102, with 1:09 ticks left.

He also collared the rebound with 46 seconds remaining where the Batang Pier missed twice on extending the lead after Arvin Tolentino grabbed the offensive board off of an Arwind Santos miss.

But Sumang also missed from rainbow country and gave the final possession to the Bay Area Dragons with 11 seconds left in the game.

That set up the stage for Powell's late game heroics.

The game punctuated a drama-filled game where NorthPort head coach Pido Jarencio also got involved in altercations with his Bay Area counterpart Brian Goorjian and the team's other import Andrew Nicholson.

Hayden Blankley supported Powell's big game with a double-double of 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Robert Bolick led NorthPort in the losing effort with 33 markers.

The Dragons face the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters next at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday, October 1. They currently have a 2-0 slate.

Meanwhile, the Batang Pier look to bounce back over the Meralco Bolts on Friday, also at the same venue.