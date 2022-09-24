^

Sports

Powell hits game-winner as Bay Area Dragons sink Batang Pier

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 24, 2022 | 6:56pm
Powell hits game-winner as Bay Area Dragons sink Batang Pier
Myles Powell
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Former NBA player Myles Powell nailed a game-winning triple over two defenders to tow the Bay Area Dragons past the Northport Batang Pier, 105-104, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Only needing a two-pointer to send the game to overtime, the Dragons wanted all the marbles as Powell made the play at the buzzer despite tough defensive coverage by the Batang Pier.

The Bay Area reinforcement needed to do a double pump on the shot as the heave went through the net to pull the rug from under NorthPort.

Powell followed up his 41-point PBA debut with 37 markers, including eight three pointers. He also had six rebounds and four steals.

Roi Sumang gave NorthPort the lead late after a jumper, 104-102, with 1:09 ticks left.

He also collared the rebound with 46 seconds remaining where the Batang Pier missed twice on extending the lead after Arvin Tolentino grabbed the offensive board off of an Arwind Santos miss.

But Sumang also missed from rainbow country and gave the final possession to the Bay Area Dragons with 11 seconds left in the game.

That set up the stage for Powell's late game heroics.

The game punctuated a drama-filled game where NorthPort head coach Pido Jarencio also got involved in altercations with his Bay Area counterpart Brian Goorjian and the team's other import Andrew Nicholson.

Hayden Blankley supported Powell's big game with a double-double of 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Robert Bolick led NorthPort in the losing effort with 33 markers.

The Dragons face the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters next at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday, October 1. They currently have a 2-0 slate.

Meanwhile, the Batang Pier look to bounce back over the Meralco Bolts on Friday, also at the same venue.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tearful Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Tearful Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

10 hours ago
The 20-time Grand Slam champion, dogged by a knee injury, has not played since the 2021 Wimbledon quarter-finals and last...
Sports
fbtw
With 1st PBA win, Ayo says he's adjusted to Converge head coaching role

With 1st PBA win, Ayo says he's adjusted to Converge head coaching role

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Having been on the helm for Converge since August, the UAAP champion tactician said that the role has somewhat sunk in for...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto praised by Adelaide coach after key baskets in win

Sotto praised by Adelaide coach after key baskets in win

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Adelaide 36ers head coach CJ Bruton commended Kai Sotto after the big man was able to score crucially in the fourth quarter...
Sports
fbtw
US down China to reach women's basketball World Cup quarter-finals

US down China to reach women's basketball World Cup quarter-finals

4 hours ago
After crushing Belgium and Puerto Rico, the Americans faced a trickier Group A test against an emerging China who were tipped...
Sports
fbtw
Spikers' Turf: Sealions, Nationals collide for shot at finals slot

Spikers' Turf: Sealions, Nationals collide for shot at finals slot

1 day ago
Streaking PGJC-Navy and a resurgent National University-Sta. Elena clash Saturday in a key match for at least a crack...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
UE, Perpetual post wins in Shakey's Super League opening day

UE, Perpetual post wins in Shakey's Super League opening day

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Lady Warriors opened up the preseason action against Mapua University where they outlasted their NCAA counterparts in...
Sports
fbtw
RRQ chief clarifies roster for upcoming Valorant Champions Tour

RRQ chief clarifies roster for upcoming Valorant Champions Tour

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
In a Q&A session done on Pauline's social media, and summarized in RRQ Chief Operating Officer Calvin Victor Thenderan's Facebook...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals edge closer to Spiker's Turf finals, sink Sealions

Nationals edge closer to Spiker's Turf finals, sink Sealions

3 hours ago
The young but tall and talented Nationals outdueled the Sealions in a tense first-set skirmish, dominated the second then...
Sports
fbtw
Chooks home teams set for huge crowd support in Cebu Masters

Chooks home teams set for huge crowd support in Cebu Masters

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Led by the country’s No. 1 3x3 player and Cebuano pride Mac Tallo, the Philippine ball clubs received a resounding assurance...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP to implement coaches' challenge in Season 85

UAAP to implement coaches' challenge in Season 85

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
In a historic move, the UAAP announced the implementation of a coaches' challenge system in both the men’s and women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with