Chooks home teams set for huge crowd support in Cebu Masters

MANILA, Philippines — Home bets Cebu Chooks and Manila Chooks can expect a mammoth Cebuano crowd support behind them when they fly the flag high in the prestigious Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters next week.

Led by the country’s No. 1 3x3 player and Cebuano pride Mac Tallo, the Philippine ball clubs received a resounding assurance from Cebu City mayor Mike Rama for a solid backing in the international tilt slated Oct. 1-2 at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

"This is our homecourt. Mark my words, the entire city of Cebu will go all out in supporting you. I'm very happy that they are playing here, especially with Mac, who I saw grow up," said Rama, an avid basketball fan.

Apart from Tallo who will play for Cebu Chooks, Dave Ando (Manila Chooks) and Zach Huang (Cebu Chooks) are proud Cebuanos that are hoping for a lift from their "kababayans" in Queen City of the South.

Tallo and Huang are joined by Mike Nzeusseu, and Brandon Ramirez in Cebu Chooks while Ando has Henry Iloka, Dennis Santos and playing trainer Chico Lanete as teammates in Manila Chooks.

"Territory namin ni Zach ito at gusto namin silang i-represent well,” vowed Tallo.

Both Cebu Chooks and Manila Chooks finished in the Top 8 of the Manila Masters last May, making it a perfect chance to go deeper in the elite event that also serves as qualifier to the World Tour finals in Abu Dhabi in December.

The two teams, however, will be up for a tall order against stacked competition led by Riga of Latvia, the world No. 3 ball club and the gold medalist of the Tokyo Olympics.

Cebu Chooks and Manila Chooks will be tested versus bets from Belgium, The Netherlands, Mongolia, Saudi Arabia, Japan, United States, Qatar and India.