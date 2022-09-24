^

UAAP to implement coaches' challenge in Season 85

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 24, 2022 | 4:09pm
MANILA, Philippines — The University Athletic Association (UAAP) is leaving no stone unturned in an all-out preparation for Season 85 under a full calendar for the first time amid the pandemic with the launch of a new rule that will only make the games competitive and exciting starting October 1.

In a historic move, the UAAP announced the implementation of a coaches' challenge system in both the men’s and women’s basketball this season as among the first order of business for newly-appointed commissioner Dickie Bachmann.

Bachmann, the former Alaska Aces governor and current PBA 3x3 commissioner, already laid out the plan to the UAAP coaches after a meeting ahead of the opener next week.

"Basically, it's part of the new FIBA rules and UAAP is 100 percent FIBA rules so we added the challenge," said Bachmann, who will serve as the league commissioner until Season 86 to ensure continuous development for the UAAP pool of referees officiating games.

Coaches will have one challenge each game regardless if it would be successful or not in line with the FIBA policy according to the world basketball governing body’s latest rulebook to come out next month.

The new rule in basketball is only among the highly-anticipated developments this Season 85 hosted by Adamson as the UAAP returns to a full swing action featuring 60 events across 21 sports.

The UAAP opens shop on October 1 at the Mall of Asia Arena with Adamson diving into action first against Santo Tomas at 2 p.m. followed by the clash of reigning champion University of the Philippines and La Salle at 4 p.m.

Coaches look forward to the innovation all for the improvement and development of game quality.

“Malaking advantage for us in women’s basketball, especially on close games so maganda 'yun na idinagdag 'yung coaches challenge," said Santo Tomas women’s coach Haydee Ong.

