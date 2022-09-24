With 1st PBA win, Ayo says he's adjusted to Converge head coaching role

MANILA, Philippines — Coach Aldin Ayo was able to get a victory in his first-ever PBA game with the Converge FiberXers as their head coach as they drubbed the Terrafirma Dyip, 124-110, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Friday.

Successful in his debut in coaching pros in the 5-on-5 scene, Ayo felt that he has already adjusted into his new role.

Having been on the helm for Converge since August, the UAAP champion tactician said that the role has somewhat sunk in for him.

"Medyo nag-sink in na rin," Ayo said after the game.

"Pero naramdaman ko nung una 'yan dun sa practices. Kasi yung mga players, alam mong mga pros na. Everything started dun sa practices," he added.

Ayo took over a fairly young franchise that is in only its second conference in the PBA. After making the quarterfinals in their debut in the Philippine Cup, Ayo's tenure had an optimistic start with their drubbing of Terrafirma.

But the FiberXers needed to dig deep against the pesky Dyip as they had to ride a big third quarter where they outscored Terrafirma, 31-17, to run away with the game.

Ayo said that playing the actual games against PBA teams was quite different from how practice went. But now that he has the first win under his belt, there are hopes it can continue.

"Etong actual [games] na, medyo adjusted na rin dito," said Ayo.

"Kaya lang syempre, iba pa rin 'yung andun na 'yung mga kalaban mo eh, 'yung actual game na. So, in a way, naka-adjust na rin," he concluded.