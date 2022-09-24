^

Sports

Pasig vs San Juan, Iloilo vs Negros tip off 3rd PCAP Conference

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 24, 2022 | 9:58am
Chess stock photo
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — There’s this saying, “Magkakasabukan agad.”

The defending Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Open Conference champions, San Juan Predators visit their Wesley So Cup conquerors, the Pasig King Pirates, in the latter’s den of Estancia in Pasig Saturday, September 24 as the PCAP third conference kicks off.

In the first ever over the board games of the world’s first professional chess league, the top favorites go head to head. 

Aside from northern powers Pasig versus San Juan, southern division top dogs the Iloilo Kisela Knights and the Negros Kingsmen lock horns early as well.

The league conducted its third conference opening at Estancia Mall Friday evening that saw the presence of Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto, Pasig Congressman Roman Romulo, Ortigas Land President Junie Jalandoni, Games and Amusements Board’s Officer-in-Charge Atty. Ermar Benitez.

Pasig boasts of a strong line-up from boards one to seven while San Juan re-tooled for this conference, adding three big board players from the now-defunct Caloocan Loadmanna Knights in IM Paulo Bersamina, IM Jem Garcia, and WNM Arvie Lozano. 

The former two will man the top two boards while Lozano will alternate with WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda on board three.

Since the open conference of last year’s season, Pasig has picked up the pace versus San Juan and racked up a winning record against them in these last two conferences.

On the other hand, Iloilo still dominates its head-to-head match-ups with Negros; but the addition of FM David Elorta last conference has stabilized the Kingsmen. 

The four squads battle at 3:30 p.m.

All 22 PCAP squads will see action Saturday, with most engaging in over-the-board play while some will play online. 

