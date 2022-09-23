All systems go as PlayParkâ€™s 'Dream of a New World' set for official launch

^

All systems go as PlayPark’s 'Dream of a New World' set for official launch

September 23, 2022 | 8:25pm
All systems go as PlayPark's 'Dream of a New World' set for official launch

MANILA, Philippines – PlayPark Inc., together with Asiasoft and Archosaur Games, is proud to announce the official launch of the newest mobile MMORPG Dream of a New World to gamers on September 27 in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines. Together with the launch of the game, pre-registered gamers will be able to receive their rewards and embark on an unforgettable journey into the Continent of Mulland.

Dream of a New World conducted an Alpha Test last July 21-24 and a Closed Beta Test last August 31 to September 5 in order to fine-tune all aspects of the game for the maximum enjoyment of players in Southeast Asia. And to celebrate the launch of the game, the PlayPark Dream of a New World Team has a lot of in-game and community events lined up!

There will be a Level Race from September 27-30. Players with the highest level at the end of the Race will receive a limited edition Dreamers jacket. If you didn’t get the highest level, don’t lose hope; the player with the highest Combat Power in the game will also receive prizes and of course, bragging rights!

In game photography has been a hobby of gamers ever since the ability to take screenshots has been a feature in games. So flex those composition skills and submit your best photos to win prizes! For the Fashion Icon event, players need to get any of the available Fashion Sets in the Store, and take the best photo they can get! Submissions will be on the official Dream of a New World Facebook Page so keep an eye out for the complete rules and mechanics there!

Players will also get the chance to interact with Dream of a New World GMs and win prizes! Every Thursday from September 27 at around 5 p.m. (GMT +8), one of the game’s GMs will shout his or her location via World Chat. The first player to find the GM will win big rewards!

For players looking for a real challenge, the PvP Master event is for you! For one month from September 27 to October 27, participating in the Gladiator Stage will earn you points for your ranking. The top-ranked player at the end of the event will receive bonus rewards on top of the ranking rewards!

If you’re an aspiring content creator, then you’re in luck! The PlayPark Dream of a New World team is looking for streamers, guide creators both video and written, and cosplayers! All you need to do is prepare your portfolio of works, fill out the special form, and wait for feedback from the team! Exclusive Dream of a New World gear, merch, and a title will be reserved for chosen content creators, so get those ideas flowing while you’re experiencing Dream of a New World!

The PlayPark Dream of a New World Team is also proud to announce that PC Express is a proud partner of the game! PC Express is one of the largest PC hardware and peripherals retailers in the Philippines and has been supportive of Dream of a New World and PlayPark since the beginning. Catch a lot of collaboration campaigns and promotions coming from PC Express and Dream of a New World in the coming months!

Pre-download Dream of a New World on Android via the Google Play Store or on iOS via the Apple Store now and have a hassle-free Day 1 gaming experience! Gamers can also play the game on PC via Dream of a New World’s official mobile emulator partner, LDPlayer. The Continent of Mulland awaits! 

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.playpark.dreamnw
Apple: https://apps.apple.com/ph/app/dream-of-a-new-world/id1610476205
LDplayer:  https://www.ldplayer.net/games/com-playpark-dreamnw-on-pc.html?n=22222

For more information and updates, check out Dream of a New World’s Social Media Pages: 

https://www.facebook.com/PlayParkDNWSEA/
https://bit.ly/DreamofANewWorldYT
https://www.instagram.com/playparkdnw/
https://www.tiktok.com/@dreamofanewworld.sea

