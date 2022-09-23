Maroons-Eagles rematch hog the spotlight as UAAP bares Season 85 schedule

UP's Xave Lucero tries to score against Ange Koume of Ateneo in this file photo.

MANILA, Philippines – All eyes will be on new king University of the Philippines and dethroned three-time titlist Ateneo in a highly anticipated rematch not long after the men’s basketball opening day on October 1 as the UAAP unveiled its full schedule for Season 85 including the return of women’s cagefest.

Only a few months after their historic finals duel that saw the Fighting Maroons rise as the new UAAP king after 36 years, the Battle of Katipunan erupts anew on October 16 with the Blue Eagles eyeing a sweet payback in their first encounter.

The first-round duel, slated at 4:30 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena, looms as one of UAAP’s marquee games to usher in its return to a full swing 21-sport, 60-event calendar for the first time since 2019.

Last summer as UAAP staged limited events for Season 84, UP carved out a 2-1 finale series win over the then three-time champion Ateneo on JD Cagulangan’s game-winning triple to claim its first title since 1986.

But apart from UP, the vengeful Ateneo has long-time nemesis La Salle atop of its hitlist on Oct. 9 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum when they open another chapter of the staple Blue-Green rivalry.

The UAAP rolls off on October 1 featuring UP and La Salle in the main game at 4 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena after the clash of host Adamson and Santo Tomas at 2 p.m.

It will mark the debut of former Tiger Bal David as the new Santo Tomas mentor.

Women’s basketball also begins on Oct. 1 with the same cast of schools in the morning schedule before six-time reigning champion NU Lady Bulldogs continue perfection against UE the next day.

NU, holder of a historic 96-game winning streak, will be under new coach Aris Dimaunahan after the departure of Pat Aquino, who opted to focus on the Gilas Pilipinas women’s program as head coach and director.

The UAAP will then take a break from November 7-15 to give way for the campaign of Gilas men’s in the fifth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers as some players led by UP’s Carl Tamayo are expected for call-up.