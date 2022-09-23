^

Sports

Knight reestablish presence, humble Blazers

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 23, 2022 | 2:58pm
Knight reestablish presence, humble Blazers

MANILA, Philippines – Three-peat seeking Letran has become an afterthought after a horrendous start in NCAA Season 98.

Fran Yu made sure they return to significance.

Unleashing a clutch performance that he is known for, Yu dished out a masterful all-around effort as the Knights brought the College of St. Benilde Blazers to their knees with an 81-75 victory Friday to restore order in NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

“I just want to help my team in any way I can to win,” said Yu, who had 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists and the same number of steals.

The Knights reclaimed a spot in the magic four with a 2-1 record while dealing the Blazers their first defeat after opening the season with three straight victories.

The back-to-back titlist also put its excruciating 72-69 defeat to Arellano University — the former’s first loss in three years — last Sunday behind them.

CSB kept the solo lead though despite the defeat.

And the Blazers could have stayed undefeated if not for a third quarter implosion and an endgame collapse.

It didn’t help that CSB missed its second best scorer Miguel Oczon due to health reasons.

Brent Paraiso had a heavenly scoring game after he erupted for a team-best 25 points, 23 of which came in the first half when he kept the Knights’ head above water.

Then Yu took over when it mattered.

Will Gozum and Miguel Corteza paced the Blazers with 23 and 18 points, respectively, but they just couldn’t fill in the Oczon, who averaged 14 points a game, vacuum.

Meanwhile, the league announced it is rescheduling San Sebastian’s games against Lyceum of the Philippines U today and Emilio Aguinaldo College on Tuesday after six of its players went under health and protocols.

The league has a rule that if at least two players went in isolation, it’s games in the next seven days will be automatically postponed.

The scores:

Letran 81 – Paraiso 25, Yu 12, Javillonar 10, Monje 10, Caralipio 8, Reyson 6, Santos 6, Sangalang 4, Ariar 0, Olivario 0, Bautista 0

CSB 75 – Gozum 23, Corteza 18, Nayve 10, Lepalam 10, Cullar 7, Sangco 4, Pasturan 2, Flores 1, Marcos 0, Carlos 0, Dimayuga 0

Quarterscores: 25-25; 50-46; 71-62; 81-75

KNIGHTS

LETRAN

NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sotto praised by Adelaide coach after key baskets in win

Sotto praised by Adelaide coach after key baskets in win

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Adelaide 36ers head coach CJ Bruton commended Kai Sotto after the big man was able to score crucially in the fourth quarter...
Sports
fbtw
Streaking Sealions sink Griffins in semis opener

Streaking Sealions sink Griffins in semis opener

23 hours ago
But the Sealions needed to overcome the odds, including an early injury scare to Ron Rosales and a pesky VNS-One Alicia side...
Sports
fbtw

Naturalization coming soon?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The race is on to process Justin Brownlee’s naturalization in time for the Barangay Ginebra import to play for Gilas in the fifth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window against Jordan on Nov. 10 and Saudi Arabia...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for entire NBA season

Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for entire NBA season

6 hours ago
The Boston Celtics on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 NBA season for...
Sports
fbtw
Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

5 hours ago
Roger Federer will bring the curtain down on his spectacular career in a "super special" match alongside long-time rival Rafael...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Yulo asserts floor exercise mastery in All-Japan Seniors Championship

Yulo asserts floor exercise mastery in All-Japan Seniors Championship

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
World champion gymnast Caloy Yulo reigned supreme in his pet floor exercise in the 55th All-Japan Seniors Championship.
Sports
fbtw
Knight reestablish presence, humble Blazers

Knight reestablish presence, humble Blazers

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Three-peat seeking Letran has become an afterthought after a horrendous start in NCAA Season 98.
Sports
fbtw
Arevalo gets boost in El Dorado golf bid

Arevalo gets boost in El Dorado golf bid

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
While Clariss Guce and Dottie Ardina are all primed for another shot at the Epson Tour crown, Abby Arevalo revels in some...
Sports
fbtw
Spikers' Turf: Sealions, Nationals collide for shot at finals slot

Spikers' Turf: Sealions, Nationals collide for shot at finals slot

4 hours ago
Streaking PGJC-Navy and a resurgent National University-Sta. Elena clash Saturday in a key match for at least a crack...
Sports
fbtw
PCAP 3rd Conference starts today with opening ceremony at Estancia

PCAP 3rd Conference starts today with opening ceremony at Estancia

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
PCAP’s Open Conference will feature 22 squads that will battle for the right to advance to the second round of the tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with