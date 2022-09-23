^

Sotto praised by Adelaide coach after key baskets in win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 23, 2022 | 10:29am
Sotto praised by Adelaide coach after key baskets in win
Kai Sotto
Adelaide 36ers / Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Adelaide 36ers head coach CJ Bruton commended Kai Sotto after the big man was able to score crucially in the fourth quarter in their 84-77 victory over the Illawarra Hawks to end their NBL Blitz campaign in Darwin on Thursday.

After going down by as much as 19 points against the Hawks, Sotto converted on timely shots to keep momentum on his team’s side as they ultimately completed the comeback.

Early in the fourth period, Sotto made back-to-back baskets to give Adelaide the lead, 68-67, with 8:49 left on the clock.

He also converted on a jumper midway in the quarter to give Adelaide back the lead, 73-72. The play also sparked a 13-3 run to provide the 36ers the space to hold on for victory.

Though he finished with only six points, Bruton underscored the importance of Sotto’s contribution.

“I thought Kai was really amazing, how he bounced back. He got on the rim and finished and became a target for us,” said Bruton.

“His level of activity helped shift the needle for us to know we can play with length and size.”

Adelaide swept all three games in the NBL Blitz but Bruton said it wasn’t easy.

“We got punched in the mouth in all three games, but to show that response was a positive.” he said.

“We had to show something, but the guys did pick up the defensive intensity.” he continued.

Adelaide opens their NBL season on October 13 against the Tasmania Jackjumpers.

