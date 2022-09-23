^

Sports

PCAP 3rd Conference starts today with opening ceremony at Estancia

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 23, 2022 | 10:21am
PCAP 3rd Conference starts today with opening ceremony at Estancia

MANILA, Philippines – Conceived during the lockdown of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines will finally have its first ever over-the-board matches after their opening ceremony for the third conference — the Open Conference — today at Estancia Mall in Pasig City.

PCAP’s Open Conference will feature 22 squads that will battle for the right to advance to the second round of the tournament where several guest squads will also participate. 

The San Juan Predators are the conference defending champions.

Among the distinguished guests in this afternoon’s opening include Games and Amusements Board Officer-in-Charge Atty. Erma U. Benitez, Asian Chess Federation Executive Director Toti Abundo, President of Ortigas Land Corporation Mr. Junie Jalandoni, Pasig Congressman Roman Romulo and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto. 

The program will also feature the handing out of individual and team winners from the recently concluded Wesley So Cup where the Pasig King Pirates emerged triumphant.

“Today is a momentous event for PCAP and the whole professional chess community,” said PCAP chairman Michael Angelo Chua. “Our partnership with Pasig City and Estancia Mall brings us closer to our fans and chess aficionados. Truly, this is our game and our time.”

PCAP will make use of the entire weekend for over-the-board matches that will be the first face-to-face matches for the league.

Saturday, September 24, will feature chess lessons for kids followed by exhibition matches by noted local chess masters.

Come 2 p.m. Saturday, all 22 teams will play three official matches. Among the highlights of the opening day feature San Juan against Pasig and Iloilo taking on Negros at 3:30PM.


The 4:30 p.m. matches find Pasig going up against the Laguna Heroes, the Davao Chess Eagles battling the Iloilo Kisela Knights and the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates facing off with the Cebu Machers.

Sunday, September 25, will also feature two additional official matches with key fixtures between Pasig-Manila Indios Bravos and San Juan-Laguna in the Northern Division and Iloilo-Toledo and Negros-Davao in the Southern Division.

CHESS

PCAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Naturalization coming soon?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
The race is on to process Justin Brownlee’s naturalization in time for the Barangay Ginebra import to play for Gilas in the fifth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window against Jordan on Nov. 10 and Saudi Arabia...
Sports
fbtw
Streaking Sealions sink Griffins in semis opener

Streaking Sealions sink Griffins in semis opener

18 hours ago
But the Sealions needed to overcome the odds, including an early injury scare to Ron Rosales and a pesky VNS-One Alicia side...
Sports
fbtw
'Promising turnout' marks first Gilas practice

'Promising turnout' marks first Gilas practice

2 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes was pleased with the turnout in the first day of training for the fifth window of the FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Navarro apologizes to SBP, calls for unity after KBL contract 'misunderstanding'

Navarro apologizes to SBP, calls for unity after KBL contract 'misunderstanding'

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Just days after the federation barred Navarro from joining the Korean side due to his existing contact with the SBP and the...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for entire NBA season

Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for entire NBA season

1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 NBA season for...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

1 hour ago
Roger Federer will bring the curtain down on his spectacular career in a "super special" match alongside long-time rival Rafael...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto praised by Adelaide coach after key baskets in win

Sotto praised by Adelaide coach after key baskets in win

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Adelaide 36ers head coach CJ Bruton commended Kai Sotto after the big man was able to score crucially in the fourth quarter...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret, RRQ Philippines selected for newly formatted Valorant Champions Tour

Team Secret, RRQ Philippines selected for newly formatted Valorant Champions Tour

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Team Secret and RRQ Philippines will banner Filipino Valorant players as they compete in Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2023's...
Sports
fbtw
Aldeguer on Azkals U20 learnings in Oman

Aldeguer on Azkals U20 learnings in Oman

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Philippines men’s Under-20 team played better as the qualifiers for the AFC U20 Asian Cup went on.
Sports
fbtw
Nets' Simmons says Sixers unsupportive amid mental health struggle

Nets' Simmons says Sixers unsupportive amid mental health struggle

1 hour ago
Australian NBA guard Ben Simmons said in a podcast posted Thursday (Friday, Manila time) that he didn't feel supported by...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with