PCAP 3rd Conference starts today with opening ceremony at Estancia

MANILA, Philippines – Conceived during the lockdown of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines will finally have its first ever over-the-board matches after their opening ceremony for the third conference — the Open Conference — today at Estancia Mall in Pasig City.

PCAP’s Open Conference will feature 22 squads that will battle for the right to advance to the second round of the tournament where several guest squads will also participate.

The San Juan Predators are the conference defending champions.

Among the distinguished guests in this afternoon’s opening include Games and Amusements Board Officer-in-Charge Atty. Erma U. Benitez, Asian Chess Federation Executive Director Toti Abundo, President of Ortigas Land Corporation Mr. Junie Jalandoni, Pasig Congressman Roman Romulo and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto.

The program will also feature the handing out of individual and team winners from the recently concluded Wesley So Cup where the Pasig King Pirates emerged triumphant.

“Today is a momentous event for PCAP and the whole professional chess community,” said PCAP chairman Michael Angelo Chua. “Our partnership with Pasig City and Estancia Mall brings us closer to our fans and chess aficionados. Truly, this is our game and our time.”

PCAP will make use of the entire weekend for over-the-board matches that will be the first face-to-face matches for the league.

Saturday, September 24, will feature chess lessons for kids followed by exhibition matches by noted local chess masters.

Come 2 p.m. Saturday, all 22 teams will play three official matches. Among the highlights of the opening day feature San Juan against Pasig and Iloilo taking on Negros at 3:30PM.



The 4:30 p.m. matches find Pasig going up against the Laguna Heroes, the Davao Chess Eagles battling the Iloilo Kisela Knights and the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates facing off with the Cebu Machers.

Sunday, September 25, will also feature two additional official matches with key fixtures between Pasig-Manila Indios Bravos and San Juan-Laguna in the Northern Division and Iloilo-Toledo and Negros-Davao in the Southern Division.