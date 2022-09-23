PJ sports ed Antonio writes 30

MANILA, Philippines — Jose “Joe”Antonio, the long-standing sports editor of People’s Journal, passed away Wednesday night. He was 69.

His remains lie at Diligence room of Loyola Commonwealth.

A proud son of Cabiao, Nueva Ecija, Antonio was passionate with sports growing up most especially with baseball and the Tour of Luzon cycling.

He took up BA Marketing at the University of the East while juggling his time as a working student at Puyat undergarments.

But Antonio would be lured by sportswriting later on when he chanced upon an announcement inviting students to take exam and join the weekly Dawn while passing by one day at the office of the school’s official organ. He honed his craft as member staff of the organ, who later on was promoted sports editor, and eventually, became its managing editor.

A vacancy at the Times Journal launched Antonio’s sportswriting career in 1976, and spent the next 10 years with the newspaper covering various sports, from basketball, baseball, cycling, marathon, boxing, athletics, among others.

Joe briefly worked with Tempo and Manila Times in the early post-Edsa era, before coming back home to the Journal family after being invited to serve initially as assistant sports editor of the widely-read People’s Journal.

In 1987, he officially became sports editor of the PJ sports section, which he turned into a can’t-miss reading habit behind its catchy headlines, superb layout, and easy-to-read stories. He was sports editor for 35 years until the time of his death.