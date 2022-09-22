^

Delos Santos' sizzling start fizzles out in Panasonic Open golf tourney

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 22, 2022 | 6:51pm
Delos Santos' sizzling start fizzles out in Panasonic Open golf tourney
Justin Delos Santos
Instagram / Singapore Open

MANILA, Philippines – Justin delos Santos missed gaining ground on a hot-starting Yuto Katsuragawa as he blew a fiery backside start with late bogeys to tumble to joint 19th after 18 holes of the Panasonic Open at the Ono Toyo Golf Club in Kyogo, Japan Thursday.

The Filipino shotmaker looked poised to eclipsing Katsuragawa’s solid 65 fashioned out in the morning wave with six birdies in the first eight holes at the back on a sterling 8-putt performance. But he bogeyed the 18th on a missed green mishap and struggled the rest of the way, three-putting No. 7 and yielding another stroke on the next for a 38-31 at the par-72 layout.

From a clear shot at the lead, delos Santos found himself down at 19th, four strokes behind Katsuragawa, who put in a splendid start and an equally strong finish to fire a 65, later matched by Shugo Imahira, also in bogey-free fashion.

Juvic Pagunsan gunned down three birdies but made two bogeys for a 71 and a share of 57th in the Y100 million event spread over four days.

Over in Taiwan, Miguel Tabuena and Angelo Que matched 72s as they fell eight strokes behind India’s Shiv Kapur at the start of the Yeangder TPC at the Linkou International Golf and Country Club, also yesterday.

Tabuena, who lost in a playoff to Thai Prom Meesawat here in 2014, sparked some hopes for a fine start with birdies on Nos. 3 and 4 but he three-putted the par-3 No. 5 and dropped another stroke on the seventh after missing the green.

He settled for pars the rest of the way, marked by three saves, for a pair of 36s for joint 66th in a field of 144 in the $700,000 event of the Asian Tour.

Que also turned in the same card and like the ICTSI-backed Tabuena, the three-time Asian Tour winner squandered a two-under card after 13 holes with back-to-back mishaps from No. 14, putting to naught a 26-putt performance on Linkou’s tricky surface.

Kapur, meanwhile, spiked his opening 64 with an eagle on the first hole as he opened a two-shot lead over Malaysian Ben Leong and fancied local Chan Shih-chang, who shot identical 66s, with Meesawat leading the 67 scorers, who including Thai Nitithorn Thippoing and locals Lin Keng Wei and Chieh Po Lee.

In the Asian Development Tour, Rupert Zaragosa stumbled with a 74 and bowed out of title contention with a 217 in the Combiphar Players Championship paced by Thai Chonlatit Chuenboonngam at the Parahyangan Golf in Indonesia, also yesterday.

Ira Alido, on the other hand, skied to a 79 and fell to 48th with a 223.

Chuenboonngam fired a 67 for a 203 and a one-stroke lead over Kade McBride of Australia, who carded a 68 for a 204.

