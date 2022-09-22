^

Sports

Obiena mulls inviting top rivals Duplantis, Nielsen to Philippines for competition

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 22, 2022 | 2:35pm
Obiena mulls inviting top rivals Duplantis, Nielsen to Philippines for competition
Gold medallist Sweden's Armand Duplantis (C), silver medallist USA's Christopher Nilsen (L) and bronze medallist Philippines' Ernest John Obiena pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's pole vault during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 24, 2022.
JIM WATSON / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — World Championship pole vault bronze medalist EJ Obiena is planning to bring in World Nos. 1 and 2 Armand Duplantis and Chris Nilsen to the country in an invitational tournament Philippine Olympic Committee Abraham Tolentino will host in Tagaytay City next year. 

The World No. 3 from the Philippines is also tagging along 2016 Rio Olympics gold winner Thiago Braz of Brazil in a star-studded affair that Filipinos will get to witness face-to-face for the first time.

“The objective is to bring them here after the outdoor season’s over,” said Obiena, who is in the country for a vacation.

After being told of this, the mayor from Tagaytay agreed to host the momentous event.

“The Picnic Grove here could be an ideal venue,” said Tolentino.

The setup will be similar to the format done in Europe — a street venue where the runway, the box, crossbars and landing area are all portable or collapsible.

“With the Taal Volcano as backdrop, what more could you ask for — a world-class pole vault action in one of the most picturesque tourist attractions in the country,” said Tolentino. “Every jump will be postcard-perfect, he added.

The European outdoor season ends in early September and with the Asian Games in Huangzhou set on the same month next year, Obiena and Tolentino are looking at late September or early or mid-October as a potential date.

“The event will be a spectator-friendly event, and it’s planned that it be sanctioned [by World Athletics],” said the Asian record-holder.

Local tourism, Tolentino said, will be the beneficiary in the meet. 

“It’s great for tourism and the Philippines will be in the international pole vaulting map,” said Tolentino. “It’s very doable despite next year’s busy schedule. It’s going to be a big event so we have to plan this carefully.”

The Philippine Sports Commission, now chaired by Noli Eala, and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association under Terry Capistrano are also expected to play a key role in the hosting. 

“We are hoping to work with of POC, PSC and PATAFA, it’s a mix collaboration,” said Obiena. “I also love to see Hackett de los Santos to experience and compete with the best athletes.”

Obiena was referring to the silver medalist at the Vietnam SEA Games last May.

“This is going to be historic that’s why I am pushing for it,” said Obiena. “Pole vault is a standard competition so it’s doable.”

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Thirdy, Parks welcome Archers

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Japanese B.League Asian imports Thirdy Ravena and Bobby Ray Parks may be playing away from home but they remain connected to the Filipino game.
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers, Nationals figure in rematch; Sealions collide with Griffins

HD Spikers, Nationals figure in rematch; Sealions collide with Griffins

1 day ago
Cignal and National University-Sta. Elena slug it out for the second time in three days but in a far more vital setting even...
Sports
fbtw
'Promising turnout' marks first Gilas practice

'Promising turnout' marks first Gilas practice

1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes was pleased with the turnout in the first day of training for the fifth window of the FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX taps Lim as new head coach

NLEX taps Lim as new head coach

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
NLEX yesterday installed Frankie Lim as new coach ahead of the Road Warriors’ PBA Commissioner’s Cup opener.
Sports
fbtw
Now in Japan, Matthew Wright says he needed 'a change in scenery' in hoops career

Now in Japan, Matthew Wright says he needed 'a change in scenery' in hoops career

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
In his first try at overseas pro hoops, the 31-year-old will be faced with a new environment where he hopes to get out of...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Liscano rules 17-U tiff in National Youth and Schools Chess Championships

Liscano rules 17-U tiff in National Youth and Schools Chess Championships

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
An unrated from Midsayap, Cotabato, the unheralded 16-year-old shocked the field by snaring the crown with 7.5 points in 11...
Sports
fbtw
Esteban is Maharlika Manila FC&rsquo;s new head coach

Esteban is Maharlika Manila FC’s new head coach

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The two-year-old squad announced that Arman “Biboy” Esteban is taking over from Korean Derick Keongil Kim as head...
Sports
fbtw
Navarro apologizes to SBP, calls for unity after KBL contract 'misunderstanding'

Navarro apologizes to SBP, calls for unity after KBL contract 'misunderstanding'

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Just days after the federation barred Navarro from joining the Korean side due to his existing contact with the SBP and the...
Sports
fbtw
Arcilla eyes to bounce back in Puerto Princesa Open tennis

Arcilla eyes to bounce back in Puerto Princesa Open tennis

3 hours ago
Davis Cup veteran Johnny Arcilla hopes to recall his fierce form as he tries to recover from a stinging setback a couple of...
Sports
fbtw
With a gamer prince and oil billions, Saudi turns to esports

With a gamer prince and oil billions, Saudi turns to esports

4 hours ago
Much like with Formula One and professional golf, the world's biggest oil exporter has in recent years leveraged its immense...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with