Obiena mulls inviting top rivals Duplantis, Nielsen to Philippines for competition

Gold medallist Sweden's Armand Duplantis (C), silver medallist USA's Christopher Nilsen (L) and bronze medallist Philippines' Ernest John Obiena pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's pole vault during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 24, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — World Championship pole vault bronze medalist EJ Obiena is planning to bring in World Nos. 1 and 2 Armand Duplantis and Chris Nilsen to the country in an invitational tournament Philippine Olympic Committee Abraham Tolentino will host in Tagaytay City next year.

The World No. 3 from the Philippines is also tagging along 2016 Rio Olympics gold winner Thiago Braz of Brazil in a star-studded affair that Filipinos will get to witness face-to-face for the first time.

“The objective is to bring them here after the outdoor season’s over,” said Obiena, who is in the country for a vacation.

After being told of this, the mayor from Tagaytay agreed to host the momentous event.

“The Picnic Grove here could be an ideal venue,” said Tolentino.

The setup will be similar to the format done in Europe — a street venue where the runway, the box, crossbars and landing area are all portable or collapsible.

“With the Taal Volcano as backdrop, what more could you ask for — a world-class pole vault action in one of the most picturesque tourist attractions in the country,” said Tolentino. “Every jump will be postcard-perfect, he added.

The European outdoor season ends in early September and with the Asian Games in Huangzhou set on the same month next year, Obiena and Tolentino are looking at late September or early or mid-October as a potential date.

“The event will be a spectator-friendly event, and it’s planned that it be sanctioned [by World Athletics],” said the Asian record-holder.

Local tourism, Tolentino said, will be the beneficiary in the meet.

“It’s great for tourism and the Philippines will be in the international pole vaulting map,” said Tolentino. “It’s very doable despite next year’s busy schedule. It’s going to be a big event so we have to plan this carefully.”

The Philippine Sports Commission, now chaired by Noli Eala, and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association under Terry Capistrano are also expected to play a key role in the hosting.

“We are hoping to work with of POC, PSC and PATAFA, it’s a mix collaboration,” said Obiena. “I also love to see Hackett de los Santos to experience and compete with the best athletes.”

Obiena was referring to the silver medalist at the Vietnam SEA Games last May.

“This is going to be historic that’s why I am pushing for it,” said Obiena. “Pole vault is a standard competition so it’s doable.”