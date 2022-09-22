Esteban is Maharlika Manila FC’s new head coach

MANILA, Philippines — Maharlika Manila Football Club announced a new head coach and three new players who they are hoping will bolster their current Philippines Football League campaign.

The two-year-old squad announced that Arman “Biboy” Esteban is taking over from Korean Derick Keongil Kim as head coach of Maharlika Manila. Esteban, who played for the University of Santo Tomas in the UAAP, served as an assistant coach to Marjo Allado for the Growling Tigers’ football squad. He was also a former head coach of Mapua’s football team.

Esteban will be assisted by Lauren Bidias.



The three new players to the roster include defenders Lawrence Baguio and Alimar Job Ambong as well as midfielder Jappeth Piñero.

Baguio, who hails from Cebu, played for the College of St. Benilde in the NCAA. Piñero is from Bacolod while Ambong is a Dumaguete native. The latter two suited up for National University in the UAAP.

Piñero and Ambong both suited up for the Philippine Under-19 squad that competed in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Under-19 Championships in Vietnam.

Ambong is also a former youth national player having suited up for the Azkals U18 squad in Cambodia.

Baguio on the other hand, was part of the Philippine team that competed in the 2019 AFF Under-22 in Cambodia as well as the qualifiers for the 2020 AFC U23 Championships that was held in Malaysia.

The three are late additions to Maharlika Manila FC that is seeing action in the ongoing Philippines Football League season that is currently being played at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Maharlika is led by Peter Varley, Michael Menzi, former Azkals defender David Basa, Zaldy Abraham and Mario Javier Clariño among others.

Maharlika Manila is currently 0-7 in the season, last in the seven-team league. The club’s next match is on Saturday, October 1, against third-running United City Football Club (4-1-0).

Kaya FC currently is atop the table with a 5-0-1 record. Their lone blemish was a 2-nil loss at the hands of UCFC last September 17.