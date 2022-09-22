^

Sports

Now in Japan, Matthew Wright says he needed 'a change in scenery' in hoops career

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 22, 2022 | 11:01am
Now in Japan, Matthew Wright says he needed 'a change in scenery' in hoops career
Matthew Wright
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Wright has moved on to a new chapter in his career after six years in the PBA as he is set to play for the Kyoto Hannaryz in the Japan B. League.

In his first try at overseas pro hoops, the 31-year-old will be faced with a new environment where he hopes to get out of his comfort zone.

"I think it's going to be a great challenge because I feel like I was getting a little too comfortable in the Philippines being there for six years," admitted Wright during his introductory press conference.

"We didn't win a lot of games in Phoenix [Super LPG Fuel Masters] and it was very frustrating and I felt like I needed a change in scenery," he added.

Joining the likes of Kiefer Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks, Greg Slaughter, Roosevelt Adams and Jay Washington as former PBA players to bring their talents to Japan, Wright is looking to take his game to the next level.

After much struggles in the PBA, he's hoping to turn a new leaf with the Hannaryz.

"I'm always constantly trying to become a better basketball player, I think that's the main goal is to always strive for improvement and developing your game. And I felt like joining Kyoto would be the best fit for me," he said.

Despite the challenge of being in a new country, and adjusting to life overseas, Wright says it has been enjoyable so far.

"Who wouldn't want to play in a country like Japan? And in a city like Kyoto has been an amazing experience so far, I have nothing but good things to say about city," said Wright.

"And like I said, it's definitely gonna be a challenge, but challenges are your opportunity to rise to the occasion and get better. This is definitely gonna be very exciting for me," he added.

Wright and the Hannaryz open their 2022-23 B. League season against the Sendai 89ers on Saturday, October 1.

BASKETBALL

JAPAN B.LEAGUE

PBA
Recommended
