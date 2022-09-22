^

New updates, HoYoFEST return mark Genshin Impact's 2nd anniversary

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 22, 2022 | 10:10am
HoYoFEST 2022

MANILA, Philippines -- HoYoverse's popular open world adventure game Genshin Impact will be celebrating its second anniversary with the release of its latest version and the return of HoYoFEST, the developer's celebration of its different game titles with multiple collaborations cafes across different countries.

In the Philippines, Moon Rabbit Café + Restaurant in San Juan will once again host the event as it had done so last year. The cafe has posted guidelines via their Facebook page and stressed that guests with reservations are the only ones who can buy exclusive merchandise while walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first served basis throughout store hours as dine-in-only guests.

Reservation for the cafe's Genshin Impact theme will open today until September 27 while the event itself will be from September 28 until October 9.

Other titles Tears of Themis and Honkai Impact will have their own schedule right after Genshin Impact's run.

Version 3.1 update

Releasing on the same day of its release two years ago, the game's 3.1 version will expand the game's territory with the introduction of Sumeru's desert area with structures similar to that of Ancient Egyptian culture.The game will also release the continuation of it's main quest with the return of Scaramouche, the 8th Fatui Harbinger and the introduction of another Harbinger, Dottore.

Besides the area and story updates, 3.1 will also come with three new playable characters, Nilou, Cyno, and Candace and two new boss enemies. There will also be a new game festival, Weinlesefest, that will see players reunite with many of the game's lovable characters from the city of Mondstadt.

Genshin Impact's Version 3.1 is set to be released on September 28.

