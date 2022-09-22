^

Dwight Ramos to be 'integral' part of Levanga Hokkaido, says GM

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 22, 2022 | 10:04am
Dwight Ramos
Levanga Hokkaido

MANILA, Philippines — Expect Dwight Ramos to play a big role in his new B. League team, Levanga Hokkaido, as he's set to see action in his second year in the league.

In his introductory press conference for the team on Wednesday, Levanga General Manager Takahiko Kiyonaga underscored Ramos' importance to the team as they seek to improve on their 16th place finish last season.

"What he brings to this team, first and foremost, he's got a very strong body, which helps us out on the defensive side with rebounds and phsyical defense. On the offensive side, you know, he's a very talented player. He can score in multiple ways, he can play multiple positions, and help us out on transition as well as halfcourt. He's got great court vision, great passing skills, and decision making," said Kiyonaga.

"All these attributes can help this team, I believe, [go] to the next level. And I think for this team to succeed, he's gonna be a very integral part of this team," he added.

During Ramos' rookie year with the Toyama Grouses, he was a consistent source of offense as he normed 10 points per outing. He also averaged 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals in the 46 games he appeared for the Grouses.

Now that he's with another B. League squad, Levanga Hokkaido also wants to provide the Filipino import with the right environment for him to improve his game.

They also commended the Gilas Pilipinas stalwart for his attitude off of the court.

"At the same time, we would like to provide him with the environment to succeed... More importantly, off the court as well, he's a great person, and it's very important for us to have a person like him to join this club and this team," said Kiyonaga.

"So I'm very honored and happy to have him on board," he continued.

Ramos and Hokkaido play their season opener on Saturday, October 1, against the Akita Northern Happinets.

