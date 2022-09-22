^

After fiery PBA debut, Bay Area Dragons eye improvement to match 'top teams' San Miguel, TNT

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 22, 2022 | 9:46am
Bay Area Dragons head coach Brian Goorjian
MANILA, Philippines — The Bay Area Dragons introduced themselves to the PBA in emphatic fashion with a 133-87 drubbing of the Blackwater Bossing in their league debut to open the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

In a statement game, the guest team from Greater China dominated Blackwater from the get-go and didn't take their foot off the gas pedal.

With the convincing victory, Dragons head coach Brian Goorjian is planning to keep his team's feet on the ground and to continue to improve as the league goes on.

"What we wanna do is we wanna keep getting better, we wanna keep improving and I just say to everybody again we're honored to be involved in this league and be the guest team," said Goorjian after the game.

"And I've seen semifinals and the finals and I know how this league is and how great those top teams are so we just wanna come in and show the country that we're here to help the basketball, we wanna learn, we wanna grow, and we wanna provide something that's entertainment to your public," he added.

A fairly new team with a bunch of players coming from different cultures, the Dragons may still have some adjustments to do as the conference goes on.

But their head coach hopes that with the level of competition in the PBA, they will be able to go on a deep run and be at par with the best teams in the league.

"I hope that we've got a team that gets good enough down the stretch that we can compete with the San Miguels and the Talk 'n Texts, those teams down the backstretch, that would be huge for us." he said.

The Dragons face their next test on Saturday, September 24, against the NorthPort Batang Pier, who scored an opening day win over the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters.

Apart from the PBA, the Dragons will also be competing in the East Asia Super League where they are grouped with the TNT Tropang Giga, the Japan B. League's Utsonomiya Brex and the KBL's Seoul SK Knights.

