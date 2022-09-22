^

Sports

Kuwekuteye helps Lions snap out of rut

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
September 22, 2022 | 12:00am
San Beda's James Kwekuteye.
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines — James Kuwekuteye showed the other facet of his game to lift San Beda to a 78-71 victory over the Egay Macaraya-less San Sebastian team in the 98th NCAA basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre yesterday.

Kuwekuteye erupted for a game-high 20 points while also wreaking havoc on defense with three steals, three rebounds and a block as the Lions improved to 2-2 record.

San Beda’s 1-2 season start was its worst in 17 years.

The Stags, meanwhile, slipped to a similar 2-2 mark with their head coach out due to health reasons.

Kuwekuteye’s defensive improvement impressed San Beda coach Yuri Escueta the most.

“I know he can score, but one thing I appreciate about what he is doing right now is his defensive side,” said the newbie mentor of Kuwekuteye.

“He is working his effort defensively in getting rebounds. Offensively, he is trying to look where the open teammates are. He is trying to read what the defense is giving plus making good decision on offense,” he added.

In the other game, skipper Ry dela Rosa sank a game-winning three pointer from the left wing as Jose Rizal fought back from 16 points down and outlasted Arellano U, 70-67, to grab a share of fourth spot at 2-2.

Joshua Guiab uncorked a career-high 17 points while William Sy continued to contribute significantly off the bench, chipping in 13 including three booming treys.

