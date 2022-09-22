Maroon runner makes heads turn

MANILA, Philippines — Action has resumed at the Patafa Weekly Relay Series Week 5 sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission and CEL Logistics at the Philsports Track and Field Oval.

Elite and collegiate athletes took to the field anew as they pitted their abilities against each other in preparation for the upcoming UAAP, NCAA and National Open.

One of the more promising performances of the day was a 16:10.89 by Edward Flores of University of the Philippines in the men’s 5,000-meter run.

“Target ko po talaga is around 15:20 or below. So far my personal best is 15:36, pero alam ko po na kakayanin ko pang ma-improve.”

Top performances for the day in other events included: Ma. Jonna Abutas (FEU) - 5,000m, 20:01.5; Karl Arvin Aquino (NU) – Men’s Triple Jump, 14.25m; Abcede Agamanos (Team Iskolar) – Women’s Triple Jump, 12.98m (surpassing the current Philippine record); Ariel Legaspi (Mapua) – Men’ Discus , 39.22m; Daniella Daynata (Independent) – Women’s Discus, 43.40m; Alana Julliane Halaguena (UP) - 3000m Walk, 16:41.7; Tochukwu Okolo (FEU) – 110m Hurdles, 15.18; Jelly Dianne Palagile (Phil. Army ) – 100m Hurdles, 15.03; Jerry Vasques (Tarlac Agri Univ) - 1500m Men, 4:10.87; Bernalyn Bejoy (Team Iskolar) - 1500m Women, 5:07.58; Tochukwu Okolo (FEU) - 400m Men, 50.02; and Charlaine de Ocampo (NU) - 400m Women - 59.99.

“It was great to see the participants of the PATAFA Weekly Relay Series continually improving in their performances through this event. We expect more improvements from them in the weeks to come as we move toward the culmination of this series,” Patafa president Terry Capistrano said.

The Weekly Relay Series is made possible thru the cooperation and sponsorship of PSC, CEL Logistics, Milo, Cignal TV, Wireless Link Technologies, Casio G-Shock, Cellife Cellular Nutrition, Masiv Sports, Dr. J Alcohol, Pencer Q, Chooks-To-Go, Puma and Silver Bullet Productions.