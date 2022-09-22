^

UAAP gives way to Gilas games

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
September 22, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) has reaffirmed its commitment to support Gilas Pilipinas for the remaining FIBA qualifying windows and beyond, including next year’s World Cup hosting itself.

Part of the plan is for the UAAP to take a break in November and give way to Gilas’ away games against Jordan (Nov. 10) and Saudi Arabia (Nov. 13) in the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The UAAP show of support comes as the league prepares for Season 85, which goes full blast on Oct. 1 with a complete 21-sport, 60-event calendar.

UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag said action pauses from Nov. 7 to 15 in the middle of the men’s basketball schedule to give way for Gilas’ away games.

As a result, the UAAP basketball tourney will go all the way until Dec. 17 for the first time.

“It’s a small sacrifice,” said Saguisag as University of the Philippines’ Carl Tamayo, La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao and Ateneo’s Ange Kouame are set for Gilas call-up in the next window.

More than that, the UAAP is in discussions with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on what roles could the universities and students play to assure the success of the historic World Cup hosting on Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 next year.

