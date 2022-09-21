^

Sports

Dela Rosa drops bomb as JRU stuns Arellano

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 21, 2022 | 5:29pm
Dela Rosa drops bomb as JRU stuns Arellano
Ry Dela Rosa
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines — Ry Dela Rosa detonated a booming triple with 4.8 ticks left on the clock to lift the JRU Heavy Bombers past the Arellano Chiefs, 70-67, in their NCAA Season 98 match-up at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan on Wednesday.

Dela Rosa's game-winner punctuated a furious comeback effort by the Bombers, who found themselves down by as much as 16 points, 39-55, late in the third period.

But a nightmare fourth quarter for Arellano turned into an unanswered 21-0 run for the Bombers, who suddenly found themselves ahead by seven, 63-56, after a William Sy triple with 5:50 left in the game.

While the Chiefs were able to get themselves back into the game late, it was Dela Rosa and the Bombers who got the last laugh.

Though a late foul on Neil Tolentino left the door slightly ajar for the Chiefs with less than a second left, Tolentino was unable to make his first shot at the charity stripe, effectively ending any hope of a miracle to force the game into overtime.

Four different bombers finished in double-digit scoring led by Joshua Guiab's double double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Sy added 13 markers while Marwin Dionisio and John Delos Santos added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Curiously, game hero Dela Rosa only nailed one field goal the entire match — the game-winning triple. He finished with four points in the game.

Axel Doromal paced Arellano in the losing effort with 24 points.

JRU hopes to make it three wins in a row when they face Benilde on Sunday, September 25, while Arellano looks to bounce back against the Blazers as well on September 28.

The Scores:

JRU 70 -- Guiab 17, Sy 13, Dionisio 12, Delos Santos 10, Miranda 7, Dela Rosa 4, Celis 3, Amores 2, Arenal 2, Medina 0, Villarin 0, Joson 0, De Jesus 0.
ARELLANO 67 -- Doromal 24, Menina 13, Flores 8, Mallari 7, Tolentino 7, Oliva 6, Abastillas 2, Punzalan 0, Oftana 0, Domingo 0.

Quarters: 23-21, 35-36, 45-56, 70-67.

BASKETBALL

NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Promising turnout' marks first Gilas practice

'Promising turnout' marks first Gilas practice

6 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes was pleased with the turnout in the first day of training for the fifth window of the FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao to fight ex-sparmate in Saudi Arabia boxing exhibition

Pacquiao to fight ex-sparmate in Saudi Arabia boxing exhibition

19 hours ago
Former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao is set to make a ring return in an attempt to rekindle his glory days...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP adjusts calendar to make players available for Gilas

UAAP adjusts calendar to make players available for Gilas

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The break is so that collegiate standouts, like Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao, Dave Ildefonso, and naturalized player Ange Kouame,...
Sports
fbtw
Bianca Bustamante eager to perform well for parents in Singapore Grand Prix

Bianca Bustamante eager to perform well for parents in Singapore Grand Prix

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
With previous races being held either in Europe or in the United States, Bustamante's family are finally about to witness...
Sports
fbtw
Cone sees Malonzo as future Ginebra franchise player

Cone sees Malonzo as future Ginebra franchise player

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone sees newly acquired Jamie Malonzo as a potential cornerstone of the league’s most popular...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Bay Area Dragons set Blackwater afire in PBA debut

Bay Area Dragons set Blackwater afire in PBA debut

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Parading former NBA player Myles Powell as their reinforcement, Bay Area hardly broke a sweat against the Bossing.
Sports
fbtw
Lions rebound, stave off Stags

Lions rebound, stave off Stags

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
After building a lead as big as 23 points from a hot start in the opening salvo, the Red Lions denied the Stags, who inched...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena seeks redemption as Yeangder TPC unfolds

Tabuena seeks redemption as Yeangder TPC unfolds

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena tries to shake off a wave of nostalgia as he launches his drive in the Yeangder TPC beginning Thursday in...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Zamboanga escapes GenSan; Batangas, Sarangani triumph

MPBL: Zamboanga escapes GenSan; Batangas, Sarangani triumph

6 hours ago
Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines survived General Santos City's final assault to prevail, 75-73.
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers, Nationals figure in rematch; Sealions collide with Griffins

HD Spikers, Nationals figure in rematch; Sealions collide with Griffins

6 hours ago
Cignal and National University-Sta. Elena slug it out for the second time in three days but in a far more vital setting even...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with