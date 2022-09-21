Dela Rosa drops bomb as JRU stuns Arellano

MANILA, Philippines — Ry Dela Rosa detonated a booming triple with 4.8 ticks left on the clock to lift the JRU Heavy Bombers past the Arellano Chiefs, 70-67, in their NCAA Season 98 match-up at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan on Wednesday.

Dela Rosa's game-winner punctuated a furious comeback effort by the Bombers, who found themselves down by as much as 16 points, 39-55, late in the third period.

But a nightmare fourth quarter for Arellano turned into an unanswered 21-0 run for the Bombers, who suddenly found themselves ahead by seven, 63-56, after a William Sy triple with 5:50 left in the game.

While the Chiefs were able to get themselves back into the game late, it was Dela Rosa and the Bombers who got the last laugh.

Though a late foul on Neil Tolentino left the door slightly ajar for the Chiefs with less than a second left, Tolentino was unable to make his first shot at the charity stripe, effectively ending any hope of a miracle to force the game into overtime.

Four different bombers finished in double-digit scoring led by Joshua Guiab's double double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Sy added 13 markers while Marwin Dionisio and John Delos Santos added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Curiously, game hero Dela Rosa only nailed one field goal the entire match — the game-winning triple. He finished with four points in the game.

Axel Doromal paced Arellano in the losing effort with 24 points.

JRU hopes to make it three wins in a row when they face Benilde on Sunday, September 25, while Arellano looks to bounce back against the Blazers as well on September 28.

The Scores:

JRU 70 -- Guiab 17, Sy 13, Dionisio 12, Delos Santos 10, Miranda 7, Dela Rosa 4, Celis 3, Amores 2, Arenal 2, Medina 0, Villarin 0, Joson 0, De Jesus 0.

ARELLANO 67 -- Doromal 24, Menina 13, Flores 8, Mallari 7, Tolentino 7, Oliva 6, Abastillas 2, Punzalan 0, Oftana 0, Domingo 0.

Quarters: 23-21, 35-36, 45-56, 70-67.