^

Sports

Lions rebound, stave off Stags

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 21, 2022 | 2:42pm
Lions rebound, stave off Stags
San Beda's James Kwekuteye
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines — The San Beda Red Lions avoided a total meltdown against the San Sebastian Golden Stags, winning 78-71 in their game in the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan on Wednesday.

After building a lead as big as 23 points from a hot start in the opening salvo, the Red Lions denied the Stags, who inched within two points multiple times in the ball game.

With 1:23 ticks left in the ball game, Kenneth Villapando converted on two freebies to get San Sebastian within five, 69-74.

But James Kwekuteye answered right back with free throws of his own.

Though the Stags hung around until the final buzzer, they were unable to get over the hump as the shooting went cold for the Recto-based team in the endgame.

JB Bahio put the icing on the cake with his conversion from the charity stripe with 52.1 seconds remaining in the game to put the Red Lions in the driver's seat.

At the end of the first quarter, theLions were ahead by 19, 30-11, before the Stags slowly chipped away at the lead.

Kwekuteye paced San Beda with 20 points, three rebounds, an assist, three steals and one block.

Peter Alfaro added 11 markers while Bahio tallied a double double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. He also added two steals and two blocks.

Jessie Sumoda led the Stags in the comeback try with 19 points while Villapando added 13 points.

Both San Beda and San Sebastian now have 2-2 records.

The Stags play Lyceum next on Saturday, September 24, while the Lions face Perpetual the following day. Both games will be held in the same venue.

The Scores:

SAN BEDA 78 -- Kwekuteye 20, Alfaro 11, Bahio 10, Ynot 10, Cortez 6, Tagala 6, Cometa 4, Jopia 4, Andrada 4, Cuntapay 3, Visser 0.
SAN SEBASTIAN 71 -- Sumoda 19, Villapando 13, Yambing 13, Desoyo 4, Felebrico 4, Escobido 4, Calahat 3, Shanoda 3, Altamirano 3, Are 3, Una 1, Suico 1, Cosari 0, Concha 0.

Quarters: 30-11, 46-36, 59-57, 78-71.

BASKETBALL

NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Promising turnout' marks first Gilas practice

'Promising turnout' marks first Gilas practice

5 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes was pleased with the turnout in the first day of training for the fifth window of the FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao to fight ex-sparmate in Saudi Arabia boxing exhibition

Pacquiao to fight ex-sparmate in Saudi Arabia boxing exhibition

17 hours ago
Former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao is set to make a ring return in an attempt to rekindle his glory days...
Sports
fbtw
Cone sees Malonzo as future Ginebra franchise player

Cone sees Malonzo as future Ginebra franchise player

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone sees newly acquired Jamie Malonzo as a potential cornerstone of the league’s most popular...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP adjusts calendar to make players available for Gilas

UAAP adjusts calendar to make players available for Gilas

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The break is so that collegiate standouts, like Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao, Dave Ildefonso, and naturalized player Ange Kouame,...
Sports
fbtw
Bianca Bustamante eager to perform well for parents in Singapore Grand Prix

Bianca Bustamante eager to perform well for parents in Singapore Grand Prix

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
With previous races being held either in Europe or in the United States, Bustamante's family are finally about to witness...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Tabuena seeks redemption as Yeangder TPC unfolds

Tabuena seeks redemption as Yeangder TPC unfolds

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena tries to shake off a wave of nostalgia as he launches his drive in the Yeangder TPC beginning Thursday in...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Zamboanga escapes GenSan; Batangas, Sarangani triumph

MPBL: Zamboanga escapes GenSan; Batangas, Sarangani triumph

4 hours ago
Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines survived General Santos City's final assault to prevail, 75-73.
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers, Nationals figure in rematch; Sealions collide with Griffins

HD Spikers, Nationals figure in rematch; Sealions collide with Griffins

5 hours ago
Cignal and National University-Sta. Elena slug it out for the second time in three days but in a far more vital setting even...
Sports
fbtw
Why the UAAP isn't keen on adopting new sports for now

Why the UAAP isn't keen on adopting new sports for now

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
As disciplines that have been producing much success in the international stage, it is a no-brainer for some that colleges...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka 'really scared' after opponent retires with knee injury

Osaka 'really scared' after opponent retires with knee injury

5 hours ago
Naomi Osaka said she felt "really scared" after watching opponent Daria Saville collapse with a knee injury just seven minutes...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with