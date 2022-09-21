Lions rebound, stave off Stags

MANILA, Philippines — The San Beda Red Lions avoided a total meltdown against the San Sebastian Golden Stags, winning 78-71 in their game in the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan on Wednesday.

After building a lead as big as 23 points from a hot start in the opening salvo, the Red Lions denied the Stags, who inched within two points multiple times in the ball game.

With 1:23 ticks left in the ball game, Kenneth Villapando converted on two freebies to get San Sebastian within five, 69-74.

But James Kwekuteye answered right back with free throws of his own.

Though the Stags hung around until the final buzzer, they were unable to get over the hump as the shooting went cold for the Recto-based team in the endgame.

JB Bahio put the icing on the cake with his conversion from the charity stripe with 52.1 seconds remaining in the game to put the Red Lions in the driver's seat.

At the end of the first quarter, theLions were ahead by 19, 30-11, before the Stags slowly chipped away at the lead.

Kwekuteye paced San Beda with 20 points, three rebounds, an assist, three steals and one block.

Peter Alfaro added 11 markers while Bahio tallied a double double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. He also added two steals and two blocks.

Jessie Sumoda led the Stags in the comeback try with 19 points while Villapando added 13 points.

Both San Beda and San Sebastian now have 2-2 records.

The Stags play Lyceum next on Saturday, September 24, while the Lions face Perpetual the following day. Both games will be held in the same venue.

The Scores:

SAN BEDA 78 -- Kwekuteye 20, Alfaro 11, Bahio 10, Ynot 10, Cortez 6, Tagala 6, Cometa 4, Jopia 4, Andrada 4, Cuntapay 3, Visser 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 71 -- Sumoda 19, Villapando 13, Yambing 13, Desoyo 4, Felebrico 4, Escobido 4, Calahat 3, Shanoda 3, Altamirano 3, Are 3, Una 1, Suico 1, Cosari 0, Concha 0.

Quarters: 30-11, 46-36, 59-57, 78-71.