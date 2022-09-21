Tabuena seeks redemption as Yeangder TPC unfolds

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena tries to shake off a wave of nostalgia as he launches his drive in the Yeangder TPC beginning Thursday in Taiwan, hoping to buck the challenges awaiting those teeing off in the afternoon at the Linkou International Golf and Country Club.

The $700,000 event marks its return to the Asian Tour calendar after a two-year hiatus due to pandemic, but for Tabuena, it’s more of a chance for redemption, the sting of a botched title bid eight years ago perhaps still rankling up to this day.

Three years into the pros, the then 19-year-old rising Filipino star missed nailing a Tour breakthrough in this event in 2014 as he blew a two-stroke lead in the closing holes in regulation and bowed to Thai Prom Meesawat on the second playoff hole.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker did notch two Asian Tour victories, including the Philippine Open and the Queen’s Cup in Thailand, while claiming 15 other titles in the local circuit and elsewhere. But this week’s event should be something special for Tabuena, who needs a strong start to get into the early mix in anticipation of a fierce chase among some of the best and fancied players in the region and other tours.

He tees off at 12:20 p.m. on No. 1 of the par-72 layout with Malaysian Nicholas Fung and Thai Donlaphatchai Niyomchon.

Two other Pinoys are also in the hunt, three-time Asian Tour winner Angelo Que, who drew an early start at 7:15 a.m. with India’s Ajeetesh Sandhu and Chapchai Nirat, also of Thailand, while Justin Quiban clashes with Finland’s Janne Kaske and Khalin Joshi, also of India, at 7:45 a.m., both on the first hole.

Local star Chan Shih-chang, winner of the Royal’s Cup last February, banners the 144-player field that includes Thai amateur sensation Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Malaysian Danny Chia, India’s SSP Chawrasia and Shiv Kapur, and Thai aces Nitithorn Thippong, Pavit Tangkamolprasert, Suradit Yongcharoenchai and Meesawat.

Over in Japan, former Asian Tour No. 1 Juvic Pagunsan resumes his campaign in the Panasonic Open, drawing Japanese Shintaro Kobayashi and Song Yonghan at 11:40 a.m. at the backside of the Ono Toyo Golf Club in Hyogo.

British Open veteran Justin delos Santos, who tied for sixth in the recent ANA Open, is also in the fold, teeing off at 12:30 a.m., also on No. 10, against Mitsumara Tamura and Yuwa Kosaihei.