Bianca Bustamante eager to perform well for parents in Singapore Grand Prix

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Bustamante's parents will be able to watch their daughter compete in a W Series race for the first time as the women's single-seater championship comes to Southeast Asia in the Singapore Grand Prix next weekend.

With previous races being held either in Europe or in the United States, Bustamante's family are finally about to witness her drive in person with the W Series Academy Team.

Following a short vacation here in the Philippines, Bustamante is already in Singapore preparing for the restart of the season where she's currently topping the rookies in the world championship race at P14.

"They're finally going to be able to [watch] for the first time," Bustamante said during a press conference with media on Tuesday.

"My parents, they're very humble people. Like, for me, being here is great enough like they never would've thought that I would eventually make it here," she added.

The 17-year-old racer admitted that things did not come easy for her, especially as she jumped form karting to formula machinery in a matter of months.

Having been able to achieve what she has without any favor given to her, Bustamante said that she was able to learn much from her parents who have taught her to value what is in front of her.

"No, not in a million years, because everyone knows how expensive it is and I guess from an early age, I've had to accept that if I were able, if in the future I was able to be here now, it wouldn't be because I was rich, it was because I worked very hard, because I showed potential and you know, that thinking helped me progress as well," said Bustamante.

"I don't take things for granted because things weren't served to me in a silver platter and that's one of the very few things that my dad taught me, or that my parents taught me. So, you know, they taught me to be grateful, they taught me to be appreciative of everything, of every opportunity I was given and so I know that whatever the outcome, whatever the result, they will always be proud of me," she continued.

But with Singapore being the closest to a home race that Bustamante can get, at least in the near future, she hopes to be able to put in a good showing not just for her parents, but also for the expected Filipino contingent that will be able to watch her race.

"I wanna do good for them, I wanna make them proud so hopefully I will," she said.

The Singapore Grand Prix weekend will see the W Series race as a support race for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix race on October 2.

Singapore will test Bustamante's mettle as it will be the teen racer's first-ever night race in her W Series career.