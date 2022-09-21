^

Sports

Bianca Bustamante eager to perform well for parents in Singapore Grand Prix

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 21, 2022 | 12:21pm
Bianca Bustamante eager to perform well for parents in Singapore Grand Prix
Bianca Bustamante
W Series

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Bustamante's parents will be able to watch their daughter compete in a W Series race for the first time as the women's single-seater championship comes to Southeast Asia in the Singapore Grand Prix next weekend.

With previous races being held either in Europe or in the United States, Bustamante's family are finally about to witness her drive in person with the W Series Academy Team.

Following a short vacation here in the Philippines, Bustamante is already in Singapore preparing for the restart of the season where she's currently topping the rookies in the world championship race at P14.

"They're finally going to be able to [watch] for the first time," Bustamante said during a press conference with media on Tuesday.

"My parents, they're very humble people. Like, for me, being here is great enough like they never would've thought that I would eventually make it here," she added.

The 17-year-old racer admitted that things did not come easy for her, especially as she jumped form karting to formula machinery in a matter of months.

Having been able to achieve what she has without any favor given to her, Bustamante said that she was able to learn much from her parents who have taught her to value what is in front of her.

"No, not in a million years, because everyone knows how expensive it is and I guess from an early age, I've had to accept that if I were able, if in the future I was able to be here now, it wouldn't be because I was rich, it was because I worked very hard, because I showed potential and you know, that thinking helped me progress as well," said Bustamante.

"I don't take things for granted because things weren't served to me in a silver platter and that's one of the very few things that my dad taught me, or that my parents taught me. So, you know, they taught me to be grateful, they taught me to be appreciative of everything, of every opportunity I was given and so I know that whatever the outcome, whatever the result, they will always be proud of me," she continued.

But with Singapore being the closest to a home race that Bustamante can get, at least in the near future, she hopes to be able to put in a good showing not just for her parents, but also for the expected Filipino contingent that will be able to watch her race.

"I wanna do good for them, I wanna make them proud so hopefully I will," she said.

The Singapore Grand Prix weekend will see the W Series race as a support race for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix race on October 2.

Singapore will test Bustamante's mettle as it will be the teen racer's first-ever night race in her W Series career.

RACING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Promising turnout' marks first Gilas practice

'Promising turnout' marks first Gilas practice

2 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes was pleased with the turnout in the first day of training for the fifth window of the FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao to fight ex-sparmate in Saudi Arabia boxing exhibition

Pacquiao to fight ex-sparmate in Saudi Arabia boxing exhibition

14 hours ago
Former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao is set to make a ring return in an attempt to rekindle his glory days...
Sports
fbtw
Cone sees Malonzo as future Ginebra franchise player

Cone sees Malonzo as future Ginebra franchise player

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone sees newly acquired Jamie Malonzo as a potential cornerstone of the league’s most popular...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP adjusts calendar to make players available for Gilas

UAAP adjusts calendar to make players available for Gilas

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The break is so that collegiate standouts, like Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao, Dave Ildefonso, and naturalized player Ange Kouame,...
Sports
fbtw

Com’s Cup back with a bang

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
It’s been three years since the PBA held the Commissioner’s Cup, the traditional second conference.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Tabuena seeks redemption as Yeangder TPC unfolds

Tabuena seeks redemption as Yeangder TPC unfolds

By Jan Veran | 29 minutes ago
Miguel Tabuena tries to shake off a wave of nostalgia as he launches his drive in the Yeangder TPC beginning Thursday in...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Zamboanga escapes GenSan; Batangas, Sarangani triumph

MPBL: Zamboanga escapes GenSan; Batangas, Sarangani triumph

1 hour ago
Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines survived General Santos City's final assault to prevail, 75-73.
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers, Nationals figure in rematch; Sealions collide with Griffins

HD Spikers, Nationals figure in rematch; Sealions collide with Griffins

2 hours ago
Cignal and National University-Sta. Elena slug it out for the second time in three days but in a far more vital setting even...
Sports
fbtw
Why the UAAP isn't keen on adopting new sports for now

Why the UAAP isn't keen on adopting new sports for now

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
As disciplines that have been producing much success in the international stage, it is a no-brainer for some that colleges...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka 'really scared' after opponent retires with knee injury

Osaka 'really scared' after opponent retires with knee injury

2 hours ago
Naomi Osaka said she felt "really scared" after watching opponent Daria Saville collapse with a knee injury just seven minutes...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with