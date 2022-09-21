MPBL: Zamboanga escapes GenSan; Batangas, Sarangani triumph

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines survived General Santos City's final assault to prevail, 75-73, in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Presented by Xtreme on Tuesday night at the people-filled Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum here.

Ahead by eight points, 73-65, with less than four minutes left, Zamboanga watched GenSan charge right back at 75-73 through crack guards Mark Cruz and Nico Elorde.

GenSan, which trailed by as far as 12-29 in the second quarter, even had the chance to send the game into overtime, but Elorde and Dhan Reverente missed probable game-tying jumpers in the last 12 seconds and allowed Zamboanga to tally its 14th victory against three losses in the single round-robin elimination phase of the 22-team tournament.

GenSan, which is assured of a quarterfinal slot like Zamboanga, skidded to 12-6.

Other games saw Batangas subdue Muntinlupa, 85-81, and Sarangani clobber Manila, 74-55.

Batangas City Embassy Chill leaned on Cedrick Ablaza, Levi Hernandez and Jeremy Cruz to climb to 16-2. Ablaza posted 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to complement the 18-point output of Hernandez and the 12-point contribution of Jeremy Cruz.

Muntinlupa slid to 3-14 despite the 24-point, seven-rebound effort of Domark Matillano and the 12-point, 10-rebound line of Harold Arboleda.

The Warriors had the chance to extend the game, but Elorde and Dhan Reverente missed probable game-tying jumpers in the last 12 seconds.

Zamboanga found a new idol in Jaycee Marcelino, who drilled in 22 points, on 9 of 10 field goal shooting and snared 7 rebounds. Marcelino was supported by Jhaps Bautista with 12 points.

Nico Elorde again led GenSan's offense with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, followed by Cruz with 12 and Reverente with 10.

Homegrown actor Gerald Anderson chipped in eight points for GenSan.