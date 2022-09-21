^

Why the UAAP isn't keen on adopting new sports for now

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 21, 2022 | 11:38am
Weightlifting, boxing, and esports were among the additional events discussed to potentially add to the UAAP's calendar in the future
MANILA, Philippines – There has been increased clamor for collegiate leagues like the UAAP and the NCAA to incorporate new sports such as esports, weightlifting and boxing into their respective calendars.

As disciplines that have been producing much success in the international stage, it is a no-brainer for some that colleges and universities should include these sports in their tournaments in order to cultivate talent that can hopefully represent the country in the near future.

But UAAP Season 85 President Fr. Aldrin Suan and Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag shared their two cents on why it's easier said than done to have these extra sports added.

"Maraming proposal to add additional sports. Pero ito ang limitation ng UAAP — maraming events ngayon sa sports na hindi pa nga kumpleto yung ibang schools. Marami tayong events, sports events na hindi pa nga fully complete yung walong teams. May iba, anim lang, lima lang," said Suan during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday.

"Alam niyo, pag nagsimula ka ng event, para sa school it's an economic burden 'yan eh. It's additional expense — from scholarship to allowance, to food, to training, to salary ng coaches. Isa 'yan sa consideration na tinitingnan. Kaya medyo nahirapan punuin lahat ng sports events sa UAAP. Kaya to talk of another event is mahabang discussion pa sa ngayon," he added.

Suan also said that when it comes to esports, there is also the issue to "break minds and perceptions" on the event that will be "acceptable to the educational community".

Saguisag, for his part, sounded the alarm on combat sports as well, which he said would present "moral" and "ethical questions for the league.

"First and foremost, let's distinguish between the two sports, I know that they have the potential to get us medals in international competitions. However, again, just like esports which may have deeper discussions on whether or not it is really a sport, boxing may also face some moral or ethical questions," said Saguisag.

"Some refer to it as — ano ba tawag ng tatay ko diyan — the manly art of modified murder, where the principle goal is to hurt an opponent, so baka meron tayong issues with that," he continued.

Saguisag added that sustainability and consistency are necessary should the league adopt these sports.

"Itong pandemic, ang daming na-disband na teams eh. So how long can they maintain? Is it really sustainable? So 'yun ang dapat unang sagutin. Can the schools actually form and maintain these new teams?," quipped Saguisag.

The UAAP will hold 60 events across 21 sports in the upcoming UAAP Season 85, which will start on October 1. Hosted by Adamson University, it will be the first time that a full-blown UAAP season will be done since the beginning of the pandemic.

