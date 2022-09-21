UAAP adjusts calendar to make players available for Gilas

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas program received the commitment of the UAAP to make their players available for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in November, as they are expected to adjust their playing schedule to accommodate the national team.

UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag confirmed the league's decision on Tuesday during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

"We were given the schedule of that next [FIBA] window, [in November]. I believe it's November 7 to 15. So ang last playing date namin is November 6, and we rseume on the 16th," Saguisag said.

The break is so that collegiate standouts, like Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao, Dave Ildefonso, and naturalized player Ange Kouame, among others, who will be playing for their respective universities in the UAAP, will become available should the national team call them up.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes earlier mentioned during the fourth window of the Asian Qualifiers that they had been in talks with the UAAP and the NCAA for schedule changes for this exact reason.

Saguisag admitted that it was an adjustment on the end of the UAAP as he would have been more keen to have the season finish early on in December.

Still, Saguisag said that it was a sacrifice the league is willing to make for the good of the national team.

"Like I said, we normally try to avoid going deep into the Christmas season, but because of that, it's such a small sacrifice naman na aabot tayo ang tingin namin ay mga December 17. So that's fine," Saguisag said.

Not only did the UAAP commit schedule changes, but also said they were open to offer any help they can provide in preparation for the country's hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup next year.

"Open naman ang communication lines namin with the SBP and the FIBA Local Organizing Committee. We have an ex-member of the board, si Erika Dy, who is in fact going to meet us again to prepare naman for the FIBA World Cup, to be hosted here," said Saguisag.

"So hindi lang 'yung pag-adjust ng schedule. Other partnerships, whether tapping the studentry to get involved in the World Cup is also in the works. So ito 'yung mga pinag-uusapan namin," he added.

UAAP Season 85 will open on October 1 with a total of 60 events across 21 sports on deck. Hosted by Adamson University, the latest UAAP season will mark the first time that the league will have a full calendar since the pandemic started.

UAAP Season 84, hosted by De La Salle University, was under a compressed format with limited sporting events.