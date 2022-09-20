^

Sports

2022 Presidents Cup to be shown in Philippines by TapGo TV

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 20, 2022 | 12:56pm
2022 Presidents Cup to be shown in Philippines by TapGo TV
The 2022 Presidents Cup will be televised locally on Premier Sports 2 and TapGo TV on September 23.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino golf fans will be treated to one of the year’s biggest sporting events in the 2022 Presidents Cup. 

Twelve of the best American golfers will battle 12 counterparts from around the world — save for Europe as that is the Ryder Cup competition — from September 22-25 at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

US team captain Davis Love III will lead a stellar but young American cast that includes veterans Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Kevin Kirsner, Xander Schauffele, as well as newcomers Sam Burns, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young and Scottie Scheffler. 

The international team will be captained by South African Trevor Immelman who will look to veterans Adam Scott (Australia), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) Sungjae Kim (South Korea), Sebastian Muñoz (Colombia), and Si Woo Kim (South Korea) to lead a team with several first-timers that includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa), Corey Connors (Canada), Cam Davis (Australia), Tom Kim (South Korea), K.H. Lee (South Korea), Taylor Pendrith (Canada) and Mito Pereira (Chile).

Due to the pandemic, this will be the first Presidents Cup since 2019, when Tiger Woods captained the US to a narrow victory over the Ernie Els-led International squad.

The Americans are 10-1-1 in this biennial competition. 

The 2022 Presidents Cup will be televised locally on Premier Sports 2 and TapGo TV on September 23 (12:30 a.m.-6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.-6 a.m.), September 24 (7 p.m.-6 a.m.), and September 26 (12 a. m.-6 a.m.).

GOLF

PRESIDENTS CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Asi at 49 just keeps going, going

Asi at 49 just keeps going, going

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Asi Taulava, the oldest active player in the PBA, gets to stretch his playing career after injury-hit NLEX elevated him to...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine sports has a new partner

Philippine sports has a new partner

By Anthony Suntay | 22 hours ago
OKBet recently delivered its “Proudly Pinoy” brand of sports entertainment to thousands of basketball fans in...
Sports
fbtw

Painting Nagoya green

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
It wasn’t easy arranging the La Salle team’s trip to this major Japanese port city.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas invites Brownlee, Oliver

Gilas invites Brownlee, Oliver

By Olmin Leyba | 4 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas wants to integrate prospects Justin Brownlee and Cameron Oliver into the national team program even while...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto's 36ers to face NBA's Thunder, Suns in NBL preseason

Sotto's 36ers to face NBA's Thunder, Suns in NBL preseason

By Luisa Morales | August 27, 2022 - 12:09pm
This is the first time the 36ers will play against an NBA team in three years after facing the Utah Jazz in preseason games...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
2022 Presidents Cup to be shown in Philippines by TapGo TV

2022 Presidents Cup to be shown in Philippines by TapGo TV

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Filipino golf fans will be treated to one of the year’s biggest sporting events in the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Japanese star Matsuyama gunning for redemption against powerful US Team

Japanese star Matsuyama gunning for redemption against powerful US Team

2 hours ago
Three years later, the defeat still stings for Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama.
Sports
fbtw
Bong Go co-sponsors resolution commending victorious Obiena

Bong Go co-sponsors resolution commending victorious Obiena

4 hours ago
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go on Monday co-sponsored and co-authored Adopted Senate Resolution No. 18 congratulating...
Sports
fbtw
New-look Team USA targets 11th women's basketball World Cup crown

New-look Team USA targets 11th women's basketball World Cup crown

4 hours ago
Olympic champions USA tip off at the women's World Cup on Thursday with a new-look team missing some of their biggest stars,...
Sports
fbtw
Maharlika crushes Spoly FC in AIA 7s

Maharlika crushes Spoly FC in AIA 7s

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
After some close shaves, Maharlika FC managed to put it all together in taking a huge 5-2 win over Spoly FC.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with