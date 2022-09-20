Ginebra boosts roster, acquires Malonzo, Pessumal in 3-way trade

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra beefed up its lineup with the acquisition of high-flying forward Jamie Malonzo and shooter Von Pessumal in a three-way trade with NorthPort and San Miguel.

The deal — which has been approved by the PBA Tuesday — saw Ginebra flipping Arvin Tolentino and big man Prince Caperal along with its first round pick for the 48th season for Malonzo, the No. 2 pick of the 2020 Draft who also recently suited up for Gilas Pilipinas.

???? TRADE



BARANGAY GINEBRA acquires the rights to Jamie Malonzo.



NORTHPORT BATANG PIER acquires the rights to Arvin Tolentino, Prince Caperal, and 48th Season first round draft pick.#PBAGameTayoDito pic.twitter.com/ajlC1pfHm7 — PBA (@pbaconnect) September 20, 2022

Meanwhile, San Miguel served as a conduit for Ginebra to obtain Pessumal from NorthPort. The Batang Pier shipped their 2024 and 2025 second round picks to the Beermen for the sweet-shooting Pessumal, whom NorthPort then sent to Ginebra in exchange for veteran gunner Jeff Chan and role player Kent Salado.

With the deal, the Gin Kings boosted its offensive firepower with Malonzo potentially stepping in for an aging Stanley Pringle and Pessumal taking over the sniping chores from Chan.